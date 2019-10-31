As England lurches from one crisis to the next, its rugby team goes from strength to strength

Open this photo in gallery One might argue that, aside from the 1966 World Cup soccer win, England is having the finest sporting year in its history. PETER NICHOLLS/Reuters

Like so many of England’s teams, the rugby side does disaster well.

Take the 2011 Rugby World Cup. England lost, naturally. But so much else went wrong. There were the internal squabbles and the shaky results against bad competition. One team member was detained by police after jumping off a moving ferry, as one does.

The standout was probably the dwarf tossing.

During a sloppy pub crawl after an opening-round match, the England team wandered into a bar holding such an event.

Afterward, the most famous member of the squad, Mike Tindall, tried to defend the team’s honour: “Not one player threw a dwarf.”

He was rather missing the point.

It reinforced an overarching idea about England teams in reference to the country they represent – when times are good, they are bad. Talented though they may be, the real genius of England teams is in finding creative new ways to ruin England’s day.

Great news then. Times are suddenly bad for England. Terrible, even.

The country’s popping rivets like an overheated, Looney Tunes boiler and, for the life of them, no one can figure out how any of this works. It’s got something to do with the border dividing Ireland and the future availability of quality cheese.

So, of course, England’s teams are now good. One might argue that, aside from the 1966 World Cup soccer win, England is having the finest sporting year in its history.

It started with this summer’s cricket World Cup. It was held in England and won by England in a stunner. Pundits roundly agreed the final was the greatest game ever played. It made heroes of every member of the team, and in particular, Ben Stokes. A photograph of Stokes after the stroke that won it – eyes closed, bent backward, arms outstretched, veins popping, mid-roar – became an iconic image of victory.

That is a tough act to follow.

England’s rugby team entered this year’s World Cup fancied, but not favourites. There were the usual shenanigans in the run-up – drunken debauches that made the red tops, one player kicked off the team at the last minute after a punch-up at the training ground.

Rugby is the last true play-hard, live-harder sport, but England often seemed determined to really excel at the second part.

The English battered their early opponents, second-tier outfits such as the United States and Tonga. England’s one true test in the opening round, against France, was cancelled because of an incoming typhoon. That left it top of the group and, in the ironic way of such things, with a close-to-impassable route to the final.

England’s first obstacle was the Australians. The English dismantled them. Everyone conceded that it was impressive, but they then conceded that they’d seen this sort of thing before and it hadn’t always ended well.

Second up, the greatest team of any sort in the world, New Zealand’s All Blacks. Everyone gave England a chance, but just that. A chance.

England started the game by doing something that isn’t done in international rugby – challenging the haka. Rather than sit passively back and absorb New Zealand’s pregame war dance, England surrounded it in a V-formation.

The All Blacks were visibly unsettled. Referees interrupted the haka’s start as they tried shooing away a few England players who encroached too far on their opponents. It showed just the right amount of disrespect, as well as set the tone.

“I thought it was brilliant,” New Zealand coach Steve Hansen said later. “And quite imaginative.”

Can you imagine any losing coach in any other sport saying something like that? You cannot. But the ethos of rugby is that you score your points on the field during the match, not afterward in the press.

The All Blacks scored seven points in the semi-final against England. To that point, they’d been averaging better than 40. England hadn’t just beaten the New Zealanders. It beat them up.

After that, people started to believe.

On Saturday, England will face South Africa in the final (set your alarm, then set a second alarm, then probably best to have a friend from overseas call you – the match kicks off at 5 a.m. ET).

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Those are the three brightest stars of the rugby firmament.

There have been eight Rugby World Cups. If it wins this one, England will have plowed through the winners of seven of them (it won the eighth itself). It would represent one of the most comprehensive wins in the history of any sort of team-based world championship.

For its part, South Africa looks vulnerable. It lost its opening match of the tournament to New Zealand. No team has ever taken a first-up loss, then gone on to lift the trophy. It only squeaked by Wales in the semis.

But South Africa is South Africa. For England, rugby is one of several popular pastimes. For South Africa, rugby is its only mode of expressing international sporting relevance. They’re not going to give that up easy. Everyone expects a tight, brutal contest.

One of the impediments to rugby as a global sport is that it doesn’t throw up many controversies and their resultant drama. Soccer is great at that. Basketball may be even better. It’s not their inherent watchability that make those two sports the most widely followed global games. It’s that ability to layer on-field and off-field incident into a compelling narrative.

Aside from the occasional boozy rampage, rugby players don’t play the publicity game. They don’t rubbish each other in the media or issue online challenges that drum up news coverage. They just play rugby.

England had been a notable exception. All that team ever did was attract attention, and rarely in a good way. It created a frenzy around it.

But now that the country needs a happy reminder that not everything is falling apart rather than the usual back-page vaudeville, England has found a run of form.

It’s an interesting wrinkle on the whole concept of “culture” that every modern sports outfit is always banging on about. Sports as altruism.

On Saturday, we’ll test the theory. Is wanting to do good a better recipe for results than trying to do well?