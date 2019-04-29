As the NBA playoffs churn on, officials’ burden of truth gets heavier

Open this photo in gallery Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and NBA referee Courtney Kirkland (61) point after Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) stepped out of bounds during the fourth quarter in game one of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 28, 2019. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

One of the joys of sport is that it has created an entire category of impossible jobs.

Officiating. It’s impossible.

In soccer, a linesman is meant to judge precisely when the ball has left the foot of an attacker while simultaneously judging whether the attacking player meant to receive the pass is an inch further down the field than the final defender.

It requires the gaze to be in two places simultaneously which – unless we begin making lizards into linesmen – is not permissible by physiology.

North American sports have a substrata of judgment-based calls that can never be right. Not right right. Not provably right.

No league is more racked by this Cartesian question of what is true than the NBA. The hand-wringing often boils down to the question of, “What is a foul?”

The rule book on this reads like Aramaic, but the key passage: “A player shall not hold, push, charge into, impede the progress of an opponent by extending a hand, arm, leg or knee or by bending the body into a position that is not normal.”

(Which leads us down a whole garden path trying to figure out which body positions are “normal” and which are contrary to God’s laws.)

Essentially, if I touch you while you shoot, I have fouled you.

This sounds simple and, like most simple things, isn’t. No human, no matter how well trained, can definitively determine in every instance if one NBA player has touched another in the act of shooting.

It’d be hard enough with lumpy, regular people, but the pros are moving far too quickly to identify every point of contact.

Like all the best debates, this one cannot be reconciled. So it continues.

Just at the moment, the NBA’s Vienna Circle is located in Oakland, site of the Golden State Warriors vs. the Houston Rockets.

Houston’s James Harden has adopted a workaround to circumvent the intention of the fouling law. His fadeaway three-point jump shot does not fade, and certainly not away.

As he leaps up to take it, Harden will jackknife the lower half of his body so that he is both falling backward and jumping forward at the same time. Oftentimes, this means he lands on the player guarding him, although the defender has stayed his ground.

If Harden had managed something this ingenious in chemistry, they’d give him a Nobel Prize. But since it’s just basketball, all he gets is tens of millions of dollars.

Harden’s trick is notorious. It’s usually been called a foul. Defenders have learned to avoid it, which is one reason Harden led the league in points this year by an enormous margin.

Referees decided they’d had enough of Harden’s shenanigans at the most controversial moment possible – Sunday’s postseason Game 1 against the defending champions.

A lot of people are angry about this, even those who don’t have a rooting interest, even people who don’t care about basketball. You couldn’t buy an ad campaign this sticky.

Harden spent much of Game 1 falling in a heap after landing amidst the legs of his defenders.

In real time, the no-calls appear outrageous. There’s clear, often violent, contact between shooter and opponent. It resembles a bodycheck.

But in slow-motion replay, you begin to see Harden’s sneaky half-orbit into the other man. Once you’ve spotted it, the trick becomes apparent. It’s like magic in that way.

At the very end of Game 1, Harden tried it again. He took his shot from a good three feet behind the arc. He came down inside it. He also landed on the feet of Warrior Draymond Green.

The shot missed. No foul was called. Golden State won. Cue the outrage.

Afterward, Harden – taking a page from the parenting handbook – tried disappointment rather than anger.

“I just want a fair chance, man,” Harden said. “Call the game the way it’s supposed to be called and I’ll live with the results.”

That’s the problem with being a pioneer. No one recognizes your brilliance. They may even hate you for it.

Green, who is the Thomas Hobbes of the NBA, saw matters differently. Someone asked what he thought of Harden’s complaint.

“I’ve been fouled by James on a James three-pointer before,” Green said. “I ain’t trying to hear that. Nah, I ain’t going with that one. I’m straight.”

Green’s point was only improved by the fact that he made it while wearing what appeared to be a hot-pink knock-off of Michael Jackson’s Thriller jacket.

This sent everyone running back to the rule book for a relevant codicil to bolster their own arguments about what is real, what isn’t and what words mean.

God bless the NBA. It isn’t just for children. It’s also for epistemologists.

Somewhere in the midst of this are the officials who took a bold stand against innovation. Per (extremely wise) custom, they haven’t come out to explain themselves.

We’ll have to wait for Tuesday’s Game 2 to see if anyone has decided to amend their positions – either Harden by altering his shot, the Warriors by choosing to retreat from it or the officials in opting to call it as a foul. Then we can argue again about rightness, wrongness and the essential poverty of all human knowledge when measured against the infinite.

The argument itself is insoluble. It’s the mystery that allures.

Is it a good thing to force a discourse about one of the game’s fundamental principles during one of its most fraught moments?

No, it’s the best thing. Like Harden’s tweak, it’s another work of genius, one of the marketing variety.

It’s difficult for sports – something the faithful have seen performed a thousand times in familiar patterns – to re-engage its adherents in a thoughtful way about anything. But that should be the goal.

It’s so hard to do, you’d almost call it impossible. And yet.