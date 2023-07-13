Open this photo in gallery: Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Andrey Rublev during the men's singles quarter-final match during day nine of Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11 in London, England.Julian Finney/Getty Images

If one gets bored of picnicking on the Hill, you can always wind your way around Court 1 and line up for access to the Wimbledon practice courts. On busy mid-tournament days, it’s the most intimate setting in which to ogle the stars.

The courts are arranged in such a way that the paying public can view only a few of them, but anyone with a credential can get within photographing distance of all of them.

I once sat through most of a Félix Auger-Aliassime practice on a bench set up at the court fence. Four absolute dopes came over, plopped down beside me and began a non-stop running commentary.

“He’s 6-foot-4,” one of them announced, for no reason in particular.

“He isn’t.”

“He is.”

“He doesn’t look it.”

He is, he does and why anyone thought the moment Auger-Aliassime began practising his serve 20 feet from us was the time to loudly discuss it I have no idea.

All this to say that the practice facility at Wimbledon is not Cheyenne Mountain. If you are determined to see what goes on in there, it’s not difficult to find a way.

It is with this in mind that we might consider Wimbledon’s current ‘spying’ scandal.

Novak Djokovic’s camp let it be known this week that the father of the odds-on favourite to face their man in the final, Carlos Alcaraz, was seen filming one of the Serb’s practices.

Cathal Kelly: The real draw to watching Novak Djokovic these days

No ‘alleged’ is required in that sentence because Alcaraz cheerily admitted it had probably happened. He put it down to the fact that his father is “a huge fan of tennis.”

For his part, Djokovic had trouble explaining why he doesn’t like being observed while he practices.

The best he could come up with, while speaking to the Serbian media: “Sometimes the atmosphere is more casual if I’m feeling better, more tense if I’m feeling bad. The bottom line is that you don’t want to give your rivals the impression that you’re weak, that you’re nervous.”

Weak how, exactly? Were you weeping softly, or maybe lying down on the ground and thrashing about?

Because were it me and I was watching Novak Djokovic being “weak” on a practice court, I would assume it was a ploy. Down that road lies madness.

Djokovic has played in hundreds of televised tennis matches seen by many millions of people. What possible secrets could remain? Is he all of a sudden going to debut as a left-hander? Only sidearm serves?

This whole concept of ‘spying’ in sport has only one purpose – to make something that is largely instinctive seem like the result of tactical genius. This applies to coaches and other members of the athletes’ constantly expanding retinues much moreso than the players. Because their jobs involve so little actual work, they have to act like they’re splitting atoms.

Alcaraz replaces Djokovic at No. 1 ahead of Wimbledon, Swiatek stays atop the WTA

A couple of examples from the world of soccer. Years ago, I attended a North Korean soccer practice at the World Cup.

At big tournaments, soccer practices are open to the media for a few minutes at their outset. I guess there’s too much risk we will find out that their intention is to work as a group, moving the ball in a pattern meant to advance it dangerously toward the opposing goal.

Surprise, surprise – the North Koreans took to this paranoia to its absurd limit. They did practise for the required amount of time in front of the media. But instead of kicking the ball, they threw it at each other.

Thus, their game plan remained a secret. They lost their next match 7-0. According to reports, their coach ended up in a prison camp.

Back home, I covered a European-born soccer coach who treated practices like the Manhattan Project. No access of any kind. It drove photographers wild with frustration.

The beat writer got it the worst. Every week, he had to preview Saturday’s game. Part of that was coming up with a projected starting 11.

Because he couldn’t see any of the practices, he had to guess. He was usually wrong. One week, he guessed right. The coach went berserk. He could not be convinced the reporter hadn’t sneaked into the practice.

Do I need to mention that the team was total crap?

Every coach you ever meet is constantly going on about how much tape they break down. And that’s his/her own team/player. Imagine if they could also look at every instance of every opponent doing hours of formless preparatory work?

They’d go into every game with eyes the size of Frisbees, looking for this or that sign of something they maybe saw the other side do once for kicks.

There are instances where spying has its advantages. But the information gleaned must be highly specific, as well as easy to take advantage of. If I know the next pitch is a fastball, that helps. If I know all the plays you’re calling in to the quarterback, that helps.

Knowing what the other guy’s working on because I have 10 minutes of film of him doing it – that does not help. It hurts. It’s the sort of information that confuses, because the manner of its acquiring leads you to overvalue its importance.

The only people spying really helps are sportswriters. Everyone admires a dirty deed, especially if it’s a sneaky conspiracy. Everybody loves to be reassured that their heroes aren’t above skullduggery, because it makes them more like us.

If spying worked, the pros would do it more. They’d hire people who know how to do it, so the rest of us would never know. They wouldn’t send their fathers out there to do bush-league Mission: Impossible.

So maybe Carlos Alcaraz is sitting in his hotel room right now going over a crummy cellphone video of Djokovic knocking over cans with his serve. Or maybe he told his dad to save the Ken Burns act for weddings.