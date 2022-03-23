Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty gestures during her retirement announcement in Brisbane, Australia.ASH BARTY/Reuters

When people talk about Rocky Marciano these days, it has nothing to do with his qualities as a boxer. It’s entirely down to how he left boxing.

Marciano was the world heavyweight champion when he called a news conference on a random Friday in 1956 and announced he was retiring. He hadn’t boxed in six months – an eternity at the time. He was still just 31. He’d never lost a professional fight.

Marciano’s reasoning – that he’d made enough money and wanted to spend time with his wife and kids. He may have been the first public figure to use that excuse – back when it wasn’t yet an excuse.

Good boxers had ‘retired’ before in order to goose the purse of their next fight, so Marciano made sure to pre-emptively pull that rug out from under himself.

“Barring poverty, the ring has seen the last of me,” Marciano said.

And it had. He never fought again (and then, just in case you thought this was a happy story, he died young in a plane crash).

A lot of great athletes have done a lot of great things. But this – voluntarily going out on top and staying out – remains a feat so rare that people who don’t know the first thing about boxing remember Marciano for it.

It helps that no one of similar stature has managed it since. Michael Jordan tried (he was fixed well enough for a hundred Marciano families) and failed. Bjorn Borg quit at 26, but ruined it with a miserable comeback a decade later.

Mario Lemieux, Kim Clijsters, Michael Phelps, Justine Henin, Roger Clemens. They all took their Marciano shot and couldn’t follow through. Once they got healthy and bored, they were back.

It doesn’t matter how good you are when you return (though it’s never quite the same). What people remember is that you couldn’t accept becoming a regular person. It’s a letdown for both sides of the equation.

Ashleigh Barty just became the latest aspirant to Marciano’s cultural throne.

Barty is possibly the most anonymous great tennis player in history, and I say that admiringly. She did her job as well or better than anyone else, was enormously pleasant while doing it and didn’t feel the need to spend all her downtime shouting about it. She was the pro athlete you’d most like to have as a next-door neighbour.

On Wednesday, Barty gave a random interview to a random interviewer in which she announced she’s quitting tennis. Just like that.

“I am spent,” she explained.

Right now, Barty has fabulous Marciano bonafides. She is the world No. 1. She’s only 25. She won the last tournament she played in – the Australian Open. She has a kajillion dollars.

If that’s really it, this was a legendary stroke. Barty will be better remembered in 50 years for how she left the game (which never happens) than for what she did in the game (which is happening to someone all the time).

But history doesn’t augur well – neither generally nor specifically.

A less advertised part of the Marciano story is that he did consider a return to boxing. But after some training, he decided he wasn’t up for it.

This is the difference between a tennis comeback and a boxing comeback. A bad tennis comeback leaves you humiliated. A bad heavyweight boxing comeback might leave you dead.

Let’s just say the lure is strong, even for the most committed.

Barty is also an unusual applicant for Marciano-dom on a couple of levels.

She put tennis on pause once before to play professional cricket for a while. She’s also a scratch golfer. It’s conceivable she could go on to play either sport professionally.

Quitting one pro sport to play another isn’t a true Marciano. It’s a loophole Marciano.

Then there’s the age. Twenty-five is awfully young to quit anything. Especially something that can make you a million bucks a year for average effort.

After you’ve gone on a few yacht vacations and opened a tiki bar in your hometown, what else is there?

Few of us are born to do anything, but if you were born to be an accountant, would you quit it at 35 because you’d made enough money? Probably not.

If you did, you’d most likely run off the rails in six months. High achievers don’t adjust well to becoming zero achievers.

If happiness is commitments – that’s as good a definition as I’ve heard – there aren’t many simpler joys in life than getting up every day to do something you’re talented at for a living.

Why does Roger Federer keep muscling through at 40 years old, knowing he will probably never win another major tournament? Because he’s still a talented tennis player.

One assumes he gets a charge out of the rhythms of tennis, showing up to the grounds early in the morning, seeing all the other guys on the practice court, saying ‘Hey’ to the officials you’ve known for a million years. After you’re done scrambling through your 20s and 30s to get yourself professionally situated, it’s the faces not the places that give you pleasure.

Federer’s nowhere close to what he once was, but he’s still good enough to go out there and put on a show. Even when he loses, he’s doing his job – entertaining an audience – as well as anyone ever has.

There’s no shame in wanting to be useful. We don’t give useful nearly enough applause.

Still, in a milieu where the bar for ‘remarkable’ is getting higher all the time, it’d be fun to see someone reach for the most unreachable ring, get hold of it and not let go. It’d be a greater triumph of the will than winning more things after you’ve already won a bunch.

It would be a declaration that more does not automatically equal better. In our culture, that’s a radical act.

Can Ash Barty manage it?

Based on everything that’s happened before, probably not. But having never really cared if she (or any other particular player) won a big tennis match, it’s hard not to pull for her on this one.