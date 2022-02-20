Fireworks explode above the National Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (James Hill/The New York Times)JAMES HILL/The New York Times News Service

The Beijing Winter Olympics, pulled off inside a tightly restricted closed loop, is now officially over, punctuated with an elaborate round of Sunday night fireworks.

The world’s best winter athletes walked into Sunday’s closing ceremony to the tune of Ode To Joy, Team Canada decked in off-white lululemon gear and draped in Canadian flags. The country won 26 medals in Beijing: four gold, eight silver and 14 bronze, good for fourth in the overall medal table behind Norway, ROC and Germany.

“Let’s not gloss over how difficult these last two years were for Team Canada, that in my estimation, had to endure the most restrictive sort of COVID-19 protocols of any nation,” said Canadian Olympic Committee CEO David Shoemaker, noting that its athletes train and compete across a big country and many in Europe. “So we feel completely satisfied with this performance.”

There had been so much fear and anxiety in the lead-up to the Games about the possibility of testing positive, being stuck in an isolation hotel in China or not being able to compete.

The COC monitored 125 members of its delegation who had previously been infected with COVID-19 in the months prior to the Games, meticulously testing and timing travel to give them the best shot at participating. There were a handful of Canadians who had to isolate in the early days of arriving at the Olympics, but no Canadian athlete missed out on an opportunity to compete because of COVID-19 protocols. That relief was on display in the final days.

“I think there’s been a lot of struggle on the team just to get here,” said speed skater Isabelle Weidemann, chosen as Canada’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony. “I think you can really feel kind of the gratitude just to be able to do what we love.”

In Beijing, her second Olympics, the 26-year-old from Ottawa earned a medal of each colour. She took bronze in the 3000 m, silver in the 5000 m, and gold with Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais in the team pursuit. Celebrating took a totally different shape at these Games. Contained inside the loop to its venues, villages and hotels, athletes could not take to the streets of wider Beijing to celebrate, to dine, to shop, to be a tourist.

Weidemann said for the individual sports who experienced a lot of solo training during the pandemic, just being together in one room after winning medals in Beijing felt like celebration enough.

“Just to spend time with our teammates and to talk with our coaches and just celebrate together in one room has been really special. You know, a lot of us don’t, don’t do anything for four years, we kind of we just train we focus on our events,” said Weidemann. “The Olympics are the kind of end of that and to be able to sit down with my teammates who I haven’t celebrated with or even had long conversations with for so long has been incredibly special.”

Some 220 members of the Canadian delegation stayed in Beijing to march in the closing, including the nation’s most anticipated team: the women’s hockey squad, still celebrating their gold medal victory over the archrival Americans.

The lasting images of these Games will include N-95 masks and puffy red and white lululemon Team Canada gear. Also Bing Dwen Dwen – the ever-present astronaut panda mascot at these Olympics, and the small souvenir version that was gifted to all medal winners on the podium, adorned in a golden wreath.

It will be remembered for its kind volunteers in blue and white coats, and those in full haz-mat suits, daily throat swabs for every single participant inside the Olympic bubble, the fences around every building, seeing Beijing only from buses and trains.

Each venue was eye-popping and uniquely-lit, from the Ice Ribbon, to Big Air Shougang. Or the Great Wall-themed and technically sophisticated slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park, where high-flying youngsters on skis and snowboards made headlines, from Eileen Gu to Su Yiming, Max Parrot to the always fascinating Mark McMorris. Figure skating soaked up so much of the attention too, from the doping scandal that swirled around 15-year-old Russian skater Kamilia Valieva, to the dual between the two most intriguing male figure skaters in a generation – Nathan Chen and Yuzuru Hanyu.

In a ceremony with red lanterns lighting the stands inside the Birds Nest stadium, the flame was extinguished and attention turned to the next Games hosts – a 2024 Summer Games in Paris, then a Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in 2026.

It’s time now for the world’s participants to leave the loop in China for home. The loop will not be closing though – Paralympians from across the globe are set to arrive, including 49 Canadians – who will start to compete March 4-13.