 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Athletic careers are fragile – so why has ‘retirement’ become a bad word?

Cathal Kelly
Cathal Kelly
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia on Jan 30, 2020.

ISSEI KATO/Reuters

This week, Roger Federer dropped an unsurprising bit of news that was treated like a bolt out of the clear blue sky.

“I hope that in 2021 I will return to the courts,” Federer said in a speech while receiving an award as the top Swiss athlete of the past 70 years. “But if my career had to end here, well, it would be incredible to end it with this award.”

I’m not sure what the headline is supposed to be here? ‘Old man is old’?

Story continues below advertisement

Federer is the top Swiss athlete of the past 70 years because he’s been playing for about that long. At 39, he’s 14 years older than Bjorn Borg was when he retired; eight years older than Pete Sampras at the same point; and six years older than John McEnroe.

In human terms, Federer is in early middle-age. In tennis years, he is Methuselah.

That’s not even considering the nearly 12 months he has spent recovering from a knee surgery, which apparently hasn’t taken. And that is after ages of persistent back problems.

Playing high-level tennis is a siege undertaken on the body’s joints. Federer has managed to withstand it as well as anyone, but there’s a point where you can’t hold out any longer.

It is not like this will end prematurely. Federer is laden with trophies and covered in glory. He has more money than God. He will continue to earn truckloads after he has stopped playing, thanks to many endorsements that trade on his pristine reputation rather than his world ranking.

So why is it so unthinkable – both to himself and to his public – that he call time on tennis once his body stops co-operating, as it plainly has? When did “retire” become a bad word in sports?

The same thought occurred this week when Henrik Lundqvist announced he was skipping the entirety of next season.

Story continues below advertisement

Lundqvist has an unspecified heart ailment. He is 38 years old. He’s been jettisoned by the team that made him famous, and scooped up for some low-paid work as a backup. He has what I assume is a full life off the ice. And it’s his heart we’re talking about, not his knees.

But Lundqvist’s release on the subject ended with what seemed like a half-promise to return: “… I’ll be back to share the next steps.”

Nobody leaves easy any more. No one. Eventually, everyone gets knocked off the horse. But rather than roll with the fall, these days, the fashionable thing is to grab hold of the stirrups and get dragged along for a couple more years.

Why? There is no financial incentive. A good-to-great player in any major sport earns a lifetime’s worth of resources in a couple of mid-career years.

It is down to two things – the modern fitness cult and improvements to working conditions.

Not so long ago, sports prowess was treated like a gift from above. Some people had it, some didn’t. Those who did would eventually lose their superpowers. Older players drifted off into second careers as publicans or car-dealership owners, knowing the brass ring was only meant to be held for a short while.

Story continues below advertisement

Then someone put a treadmill in the locker-room. And hired a couple of trainers. Then a dozen more trainers. And then a hundred different kinds of health specialists.

Now your gifts aren’t just gifts. They’re something you must constantly re-earn. Once you take the magic out of it, you introduce the concept of shame. As much as you may have won your place, you can also lose it through sloth and indolence. There is nothing more hateful to the public than a chubby pro. He has squandered his talent through insufficient worship of the Gods of Nautilus.

As every player gets fitter and fitter, the expectation is that he/she can combat the ageing process by sheer will. Those who don’t have failed themselves. An increasing number of top pros can only find an excuse to leave once they’ve suffered a catastrophic injury.

We’ve now regularly got 40-year-olds dragging themselves out on the ice every other night, so diminished they are only employed because it’s hoped their grey-beard example will keep the actually good players out of the bar at 4 a.m. These are the ‘character’ guys. It used to be everyone was expected to have character. Now that quality is reserved for the elderly, so that they needn’t suffer the ignominy of retirement.

For every Tom Brady – a senior still within grasping distance of his best – there are three Patrick Marleaus – someone powered entirely by lovability and glory-days energy.

Add to this the attractiveness of the athletic life. We think of the perks purely in terms of cash, but it is so much more than that. Life as a pro is preposterously gilded, but it also imbues the participant with an outsized sense of purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

The modern athletic routine combines the best features of army life (unchanging daily rhythms, the social binding created by combat, a clear mission) and Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous (all-first-class charter flights, five-star hotels, team-employed problem solvers on speed dial).

Once you quit, you may still have the money. But no one cares what you do with your days any more. Your purpose evaporates. If you want something done, you have to do it yourself.

It’s also more than a little likely your personal life won’t survive the transition intact. They have a saying in the NHL – the first thing that goes are your hands; the second is your wife.

This is why so many former athletes talk about the profound depression they feel once it’s over. It’s not sports they miss. It’s the routine of sports. It’s the enormous human support system. They are having to discover in their 30s and 40s what most of us must figure out in our late teens or early 20s. That it’s tough out there on your own. Having been coddled their entire adult lives, more than a few are catastrophically unprepared for this shift.

Really, now that I’m thinking about it, the question shouldn’t be ‘Why won’t athletes retire anymore?’ It ought to be something more nuanced – ‘Why would any sane person choose to leave this Shangri-La?’

The counter-argument is only this – that there is something sad about watching the great ones hang on too long. When people think of, say, Gordie Howe, none of them are picturing him in a Hartford Whalers uniform. They want to remember him as a Detroit Red Wing, in his prime. Back when the most remarkable thing about him was his ability, rather than his age.

Story continues below advertisement

Of all the glorious things an athlete can manage, going out (and staying out) while on top may be the most glorious of all. Because so few are able to do it.

But it is impossible, and maybe unfair, to judge someone for being unable to manage it. Would you leave? Would I? Not on your life. You ever been on a private jet? Because you could get used to that in a hurry.

It’s only at the end that big stars become like the rest of us, realizing that however much they appreciated the boom times, they were not prepared for the inevitable bust.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies