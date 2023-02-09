Athletics Canada says it won’t field a team for the 2023 FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, China.

The organization cites financial considerations and the public health situation in China as the primary reasons for the decision, which was ratified by the national team committee.

Athletics Canada says U Sports does not financially contribute to sending a delegation to the FISU Games, with costs passed along to national sport organizations.

In a release, Athletics Canada says the estimated cost is up to $12,000 per athlete and staff member to attend the July 28-Aug. 8 event, adding it does not have the necessary discretionary funding to support the team.

The organization says it’s the most expensive team in the quadrennial by a significant margin and it does not feel it’s appropriate to pass costs along to athletes.

Athletics Canada also notes that COVID-19 cases are increasing in China, travellers must deal with entry and exit controls, isolation requirements after travel, and restrictions on freedom of movement.