Attard horses capture top three positions in 86th running of $400,000 Prince of Wales

The $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes was indeed an Attard family affair.

Haddassah held off Harlan Estate down the stretch to capture the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown on Tuesday at Fort Erie Racetrack.

Kevin Attard is the trainer for both horses while third-place finisher Keep Grinding is owned by Attard’s son, Joshua, and trained by his father, Tino.

Haddassah, ridden by Gary Boulanger, won the 1 3/16-mile dirt event at Fort Erie Racetrack on a fast track in one minute, 56.15 seconds.

Queen’s Plate winner Safe Conduct didn’t run in the race.

So that means Wando remains the last Canadian Triple Crown winner, achieving the feat in 2003.

Keep Grinding was fifth in the Plate, finishing ahead of Harlan Estate (seventh) and Haddassah (eighth).

The remainder of the eight-horse field, in order of finish, included: H C Holiday; Curlin’s Catch; Tidal Forces; Avoman; and Ready at Dawn.

Haddassah returned $15.50, $7.40 and $4.60 while Harlan Estate paid $5.20 and $3.50. Keep Grinding returned $3.80.

The final jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown is the $400,000 Breeders’ Stakes, a 1 1/2-mile turf race, slated for Oct. 3 at Woodbine Racetrack.