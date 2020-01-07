 Skip to main content

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov down Germany in doubles to clinch 2-1 win at ATP Cup

Brisbane, Australia
The Canadian Press
Denis Shapovalov and Félix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrate victory in their doubles match against Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies of Germany during day five of the ATP Cup Group Stage at Pat Rafter Arena on January 7, 2020, in Brisbane, Australia.

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov and Félix Auger-Aliassime defeated Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies 6-3, 7-6 (4) in doubles action on Tuesday to clinch a 2-1 victory over Germany and jump into second place in their group at the ATP Cup tournament.

The doubles match was needed after Canada split its two singles matches against other German players earlier in the day.

Auger-Aliassime, the No. 21-ranked player from Montreal, began the day with a 6-1, 6-4 loss against No. 35 Jan-Lennard Struff before No. 14 Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., defeated No. 7 Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-2.

The doubles win gave Canada a shot at qualifying for the quarterfinals of the tournament, depending on the records of the other teams. The Canadians would have been eliminated with a loss.

Canada went ahead 6-1 in the tiebreak of its doubles match, but the German pair fended off three match points before losing serve and handing Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime the victory.

Canada began the tournament by beating Greece last week before losing to Australia.

