Australia in strong position to retain Ashes after England collapses in first innings of third test

Australia in strong position to retain Ashes after England collapses in first innings of third test

LEEDS, England
The Canadian Press
Australia moved into a strong position to retain the Ashes after skittling out England for 67 before pushing its lead to 194 runs on a wicket-tumbling second day of the third test on Friday.

Holding a first-innings advantage of 112 runs, the Australians were 82-3 by tea with Marnus Labuschagne on 13 and Travis Head on 17.

One big partnership for Australia could push victory out of reach for England, which is 1-0 behind in the five-match series and cannot regain the urn if it loses at Headingley.

England posted its second-lowest test total against Australia since 1904 – beating only a score of 52 in 1948 – and its 12th lowest in test history. It is the fourth time since the start of 2018 that England has scored less than 100 in an innings.

By scoring 12, Joe Denly was the top scorer in England’s capitulation – the lowest highest score ever in a test innings by the team.

Josh Hazlewood led the Australian attack with figures of 5-30, with fellow pacemen Pat Cummins (3-23) and James Pattinson (2-9) taking the rest of the wickets on a day when England’s batting flaws were exposed once again. The English were dismissed in just 27.5 overs.

