 Skip to main content

Sports Australia retains Ashes after beating England in fourth Test

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Australia retains Ashes after beating England in fourth Test

Manchester, England
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Australia retained the Ashes after beating England by 185 runs in the final session of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Josh Hazlewood claimed the winning wicket, trapping Craig Overton leg before wicket, as Australia dismissed England’s second innings for 197 deep into the evening session to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

As the holder, Australia only needs to draw the series to keep cricket’s famous urn.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve retained it, we haven’t won it,” Australia captain Tim Paine told the BBC. He added: “We’ll have a bloody good night together.”

The fifth and final Test in cricket’s oldest regular international series starts on Thursday at the Oval.

Australia star batter Steve Smith was player of the match – and the major difference between the two teams – with scores of 211 and 82.

England resumed Day 5 on 18-2, went to lunch on 87-4 and tea on 166-6.

Jack Leach, who scored a 51-ball 12, was promoted to No. 10 and batted for an hour, with England fans hoping for a repeat of his third Test heroics, or even bad light.

Australia held onto the Ashes in England for the first time in 18 years. It thrashed England by 251 runs in the opening Test at Edgbaston, the second Test at Lord’s was drawn before England won at Headingley by one wicket to level the series 1-1.

“Bitterly disappointed,” England captain Joe Root said, “to come so close to taking it to the Oval is quite hard to take.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter