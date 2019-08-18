Australia salvages draw in second Ashes Test, stays ahead 1-0

Open this photo in gallery Australia's Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot as England fielders put on pressure during play on the fifth day of the second Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Aug. 18, 2019. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Australia defied the absence of star batsman Steve Smith because of a concussion and more devastating spells of pace bowling by Jofra Archer to hold out for a draw in the second Ashes Test against England on Sunday.

Set an improbable victory target of 267 off 48 overs at Lord’s, the Australians quickly slumped to 47-3, but a fourth-wicket stand of 85 between Marnus Labuschagne (59) and Travis Head (42 not out) helped push them to safety.

Australia lost three more wickets in a five-over stretch to keep the match alive as the light faded, but managed to survive to 154-6 at the end.

Story continues below advertisement

Australia retained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Labuschagne had an interesting day. He only found out he’d be playing as Test cricket’s first concussion substitute when Smith was withdrawn from the team early on Sunday after waking up with a headache and feeling groggy after being hit in the neck by an Archer bumper on Saturday.

Labuschagne came to the middle with Australia struggling on 19-2 after 5.3 overs and, off the second ball he faced, was hit on the grille of his helmet by another vicious delivery from Archer. The batsman dropped to the ground, was checked out by medical staff and required a new helmet.

In a blistering spell by Archer, balls flew past Labuschagne, but he survived and looked more comfortable in the final session as England’s hopes began to dwindle at the home of cricket. He finally departed, somewhat controversially, when England captain Joe Root was adjudged to have got his fingers under a diving catch at midwicket from Labuschagne’s sweep.

It was Labuschagne’s second half-century in his sixth Test and he could stay in the team for the third Test starting on Thursday on Headingley, with Smith’s availability in doubt.

With Australia currently holding the Ashes urn, the English need to win two of the final three Tests to take it off their fierce rivals.

Archer’s performance at Lord’s on his Test debut will give England real hope, though. He was a permanent menace, taking 2-59 off 29 overs in the first innings and then 3-32 off 15 overs in the second.