Australia wins first Ashes test by 251 runs

Australia captain Tim Paine celebrates with Nathan Lyon after the pair had combined to dismiss Ben Stokes during the fifth day of the first test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston on August 5, 2019, in Birmingham, England.

Australia won the first Ashes test by a huge margin of 251 runs on Monday after dismissing England for 146 in its second innings on the final day.

Offspinner Nathan Lyon was often unplayable with 6-49, and passed 350 test wickets in a remarkable turnaround for the Australians. They had been reduced to 122-8 during their first innings at a hostile Edgbaston.

Allrounder Chris Woakes provided England’s top score with a defiant 37 at No. 9 after the hosts crumbled from 60-1 to 97-7. Woakes was the last man out in the 53rd over to Pat Cummins (4-32), sending the ball to Steve Smith in the slips, as England collapsed in the afternoon session.

England had resumed after lunch on 85-4. Jos Buttler (1) went in the first over, bowled by Cummins, and Jonny Bairstow was then caught by Cameron Bancroft off Cummins for his 100th test wicket. In what has been a nightmare test at times for the umpires, Bairstow reviewed Joel Wilson’s decision but he was unsuccessful, leading one BBC pundit to exclaim “Joel’s got one right!”

Lyon reached the 350 landmark when Ben Stokes (6) was caught behind.

The spinner went on to dismiss Moeen Ali for his five-for and had Stuart Broad caught by Smith for a golden duck. Jimmy Anderson came out to bat despite lingering injury concerns – he bowled only four overs in the entire test – and denied Lyon his hat trick.

England’s instinctive batting aggression paid huge dividends in its Cricket World Cup title last month, including a semi-final win over Australia in Birmingham, but the switch from white to red ball is proving a tough challenge so far against its well-prepared opponents.

England had taken a 90-run lead after the first innings with 374 in reply to Australia’s 284. But man-of-the-match Smith’s centuries in each innings (144 and 142) proved far too much for a humbled England.

Australia even had the luxury of declaring at 487-7 in its second innings on Sunday to set England an unlikely winning target of 398.

The second of five tests starts at Lord’s on Aug. 14.