 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Avalanche score trio of late third-period goals to blank Coyotes 3-0

Edmonton
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer and Andre Burakovsky celebrate their 3-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes in first round NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey series in Edmonton on Aug. 12, 2020.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Colorado dominated well into the third period with nothing to show for it. All that firepower and the Avalanche could not solve Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper.

Once they broke through, an avalanche of goals followed, giving Colorado a hard-earned win to open the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Nazem Kadri and J.T. Compher scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, Philipp Grubauer stopped 14 shots and Colorado opened the best-of-seven playoffs with a 3-0 victory over the Coyotes on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was an easy game for us to get frustrated in,” Avalanche defenceman Erik Johnson said. “We played well the majority of the game and they locked it down. We just stuck with it, knew it was going to come.”

Colorado dominated the Coyotes through the first two periods, outshooting them 29-7, yet couldn’t get anything past Kuemper.

Grubauer made the saves when he had to for his second career playoff shutout and Kadri broke a scoreless tie by punching in a rebound on a power play with 7 minutes left.

The Avalanche broke it open from there.

Compher scored on a backhanded rebound and Mikko Rantanen made it three goals in 1:23 to give Colorado the lead heading into Game 2 on Friday.

“We weren’t a real dangerous team, but we did capitalize on the chances we did get,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.

Kuemper stopped 152 shots in four games against Nashville in the Stanley Cup qualifiers and was superb again, making several spectacular saves to keep the Coyotes in it. He finished with 37 saves.

Story continues below advertisement

Arizona’s offence didn’t give him much help. The Coyotes are used to counterattacking, but 14 shots against a high-scoring team like Colorado isn’t going to cut it.

“Our group is comfortable playing in a game like that,” Coyotes forward Derek Stepan said. “Although their shots were getting higher, we’re fine with that. We just got to start generating more on the offensive side of things.”

Arizona benefited when when the NHL expanded the post-season bubbles to 12 teams per conference and took advantage, knocking off Nashville 3-1 in the Stanley Cup qualifiers. Kuemper was superb, stopping 152 shots, and the Coyotes had production throughout the lineup, with 16 players notching at least a point, 11 scoring a goal.

The Avalanche presented a much bigger problem.

The No. 2 seed in the West, Colorado is one of the NHL’s most dynamic scoring teams, led by Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon, and has scoring depth across its lines.

The Avalanche had the Coyotes on their heels in the first period, peppering Kuemper with 13 shots while Arizona managed just three.

Story continues below advertisement

The Coyotes thrive in the rope-a-dope, though, and escaped the first period with a scoreless tie.

Arizona had some better stretches in the second period, yet had to be bailed out by numerous difficult saves by Kuemper to keep it scoreless while being outshot 16-4.

“It’s Darcy, Darcy, Darcy and that’s it,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said.

Colorado didn’t get frustrated and finally wore down the Coyotes in the third period, turning a tight game into a runaway in a span of 83 seconds.

Kadri got it started after Stepan was hit with an interference penalty on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on a call the Coyotes didn’t agree with.

“It’s a tough job, but I really disagree with that call in the Stanley Cup playoffs,” Stepan said.

Story continues below advertisement

Compher scored on a rebound right after Kadri’s goal and Rantanen put it out of reach, one-timing a cross-crease pass from MacKinnon.

“We were talking in the intermission about patience,” Rantanen said. “We were creating a lot of chances, but couldn’t find of the net. We knew it was coming.”

Notes

Coyotes C Nick Schmaltz missed his fifth straight game with a head injury, but could return soon. ... Colorado went 1 for 2 on the power play, Arizona 0 for 2. ... Arizona G Antti Raanta missed his third straight game since suffering a pregame injury before Game 2 against Nashville.

UP NEXT

Game 2 is Friday in Edmonton.

Follow related topics

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies