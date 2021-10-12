 Skip to main content
Sports

Avalanche star MacKinnon to miss opener with COVID-19

Arnie Stapleton
DENVER
The Associated Press
Comments
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is congratulated at the bench after scoring his second goal of night against the St. Louis Blues, in Denver on May 19, 2021.

David Zalubowski/The Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan McKinnon will miss the season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night after testing positive for a breakthrough infection of COVID-19.

Colorado general manager Joe Sakic said Tuesday that MacKinnon’s positive test surfaced Monday and that the center is “asymptomatic and feeling good.”

MacKinnon did not practise Tuesday. The earliest he could return is Saturday when the Avalanche play host to the St. Louis Blues.

That’s when Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is expected to return to the bench after being placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol last week.

Sakic said the team is 100 per cent vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I think everybody is tired of dealing with it, but it’s here and it’s the world we live in,” Sakic said. “You’ve just got to deal with that.”

“The guys are responsible and careful in everything they do,” Sakic said. “But [COVID-19] is out there. Everybody in every sport is going to have to deal with it. It’s not going away any time soon. It doesn’t look like, anyways.”

