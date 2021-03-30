Baseball is almost back - and very little has changed

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu pitches in the first inning during spring training at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida on March 15, 2021. Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Just as we’re on track to wind this thing up, we’re starting to get the hang of how a pandemic sports season goes.

First things first – the protocols. Are there protocols? Of course there are. Have they told us the protocols? They have, in mind-numbing detail. Is anyone paying attention to the protocols? Not really. Most people are postprotocols, especially people who play sports for a living.

Just as long as there are some to keep the doctors and politicians off everyone’s neck, that’s all that matters. Because once the protocols fail and players start getting COVID, it’s considered bad taste to mention it.

Is it a full season? Probably not. No one minds that any more. What matters now in sports is hot-stove season and the postseason. No one cares about regular seasons any more.

Are there fans in the stands? That depends on your latitude. Are you north? Then no. South? Then fill your boots.

And that’s it. Everything else is the same (and different, which is a state of being we’re all growing used to).

Major League Baseball starts up again on Thursday. After a lot of wrangling over money, it has agreed to do a full season’s work for a full season’s pay.

You could argue that baseball is the sport least affected by pandemic alterations. Since it’s meant to unfold slowly, it doesn’t depend on a crowd for its energy. The configuration of the diamond allows cameras to crop the stands out of most shots. At times, you can forget you’re watching a game being played in a more-than-half-empty stadium.

Then there are the intangibles. Baseball is our rhythm-of-life sport. It’s played during all those months Canadians can go out of doors without first checking what sort of shoes they need. Starts when it’s getting warm; ends when it’s getting cold. Baseball is the only pro sport entirely in sync with its environment.

Baseball isn’t designed for excitement (not all the time, at least). It’s meant to feel relaxed, pastoral, reasonably (as opposed to superhumanly) athletic. Watching baseball is like taking long walks and eating less sugar. It’s good for a balanced lifestyle and a positive outlook.

Maybe this is why the 2021 MLB season arrives like it’s just popped by for a visit, rather than landed like a meteorite in our midst.

What was the news out of spring training? Nuthin’. No cheating scandals. No big bust-ups. No screaming arrivals.

The last time baseball made a headline it was the Dodgers signing Trevor Bauer. That was back in early February. Since then, nothing.

What’s changed in the league since last we paid attention? Again, nothing.

The Dodgers are still the best team by an on-paper country mile. They field a potential all-star at every position. Their stadium is better than any other stadium. Their local TV contract would make Jerry Jones weep at the sheer beauty of capitalism unhindered by regulation.

If you are in baseball for the results, you can clock out now and check back in October. That’s when the Dodgers will be winning another World Series.

The Yankees are still good. Mike Trout is still the best player, and still wasting his best years on a team that doesn’t love him back. The Mets still think, hopelessly, this is finally their year.

And that’s it.

Everything else will be a surprise, but, in all likelihood, a minor one. Would you be surprised if the Blue Jays are good? Probably not. You should be. But you won’t be. It’s like that for a lot of teams.

This will be a continuity year (remember when we had those?).

There is only one Great Big Issue looming over the game, and it is one you cannot speak of – the expiry of the collective bargaining agreement. That goes up in smoke on December 1 of this year.

Then it will be war. The two sides are so entrenched at this point that, as of this writing, less than 48 hours before the season begins, they’re still bickering over the 2021 playoff format.

The owners want more postseason teams and more games for more money. The players want all those things as well, but they don’t want to give the owners anything they want. So we are well into the nose-cutting, face-spiting portion of the program, and they haven’t yet thrown a ball in anger.

There are two themes at work this year. On the one hand, baseball is back, baby, and better than ever (I just write this ad copy. I don’t necessarily believe it). On the other hand, smoke ‘em if you got ‘em, because baseball may not be back for long.

If it was any other league, you’d trust them to figure it out, for no other reason than self-interest. Everybody’s getting rich in sports. Who wants to screw that up?

Everybody in baseball, that’s who. MLB is the only league left that hasn’t broken the will of its union. They keep kicking that can down the road. The can hits a wall in December. Which is not to suggest that, after protracted bad feeling and a great deal of pointless action, the basic issue will be resolved. Only that there will be protracted bad feeling and a lot of pointless action. It is ever thus in any industry that feels itself in terminal decline.

Baseball’s problem is that it continues to carry itself as if it’s 1941 and everyone in America is lined up behind God, Joe DiMaggio and the flag, in that order. That makes its current status as the No. 2 sport, headed in a hurry toward No. 3, impossible to bear.

But all this uncertainty over baseball’s future has one advantage – it creates the ideal circumstances for one last great season. If things are about to go sideways in any case, let’s crack a few cold ones and watch some ball, just like the old days. Who knows? Maybe baseball will surprise us.