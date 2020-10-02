Bautista bat flip changed the game, and now Tatis reaps the reward

Open this photo in gallery San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the team's National League wild-card baseball series against the St. Louis Cardinals, on Oct. 1, 2020, in San Diego. The Associated Press

Jose Bautista was not what you would describe as a fun guy. He was about as cuddly as a honey badger.

But Bautista had a sense of theatre. His diction was that of someone declaiming to an audience, even when it was just the two of you talking.

We are now nearly five years removed from Bautista’s greatest performance as a Toronto Blue Jay. We’re not talking about the home run against Texas that won the Jays their first playoff series in a quarter century. We’re talking about the bang-zoom-to-the-moon bat flip that followed it.

Bautista broke three of baseball’s sacred rules after that homer. First, he stood there watching the ball go over the wall. Second, he briefly stared a hole in the pitcher. Third, he took hold of the butt of his bat in one hand and cart-wheeled it toward the visitor’s dugout. It was more of a hammer throw than a bat flip.

No one realized it at the time, but in that moment, Bautista was making baseball fun again.

Like all great artists, Bautista suffered for his breakthrough. I can recall driving to Missouri the next day. Every U.S. sports radio station through a succession of states was fired with righteous fury at Bautista’s cheek.

Nobody on the Rangers came out and straight-up ripped him. Instead, they sniffed at him.

“The way he did it, I don’t like it at all,” pitcher Derek Holland said. “Personally, I don’t like him, either.”

ESPN raised Goose Gossage from the dead and he offered a more fulsome critique: “Bautista is a … disgrace to the game.”

The next season, Bautista went hard into second base against the Rangers and Rougned Odor cold-cocked him for his trouble. It was the closest Bautista ever came to being humbled.

Bautista’s reputation as a sullen showoff trailed him until the end of his career. Even in Canada, he was more admired than liked.

The more people tried to cast him as the villain, the bigger Bautista’s sneer grew. No one has wallowed in derision with quite as much dignity as he managed.

Bautista was one of the great players of a small slice of his era. He made a bunch of money (though less than he should have) and never won anything that really mattered.

That’s how it ends up for most pros, but in this case it seemed sad. The guy full-on despised a bunch of people in the local press, including me, but none of them despised him back. He was too fascinating to dislike.

It is a general rule in sports that the players you cover can be interesting or good, but not both. Bautista was the exception. If you’re lucky, you get to cover three or four Bautistas in a career.

An athlete this estimable deserved some sort of legacy. The other night, it appeared.

The most exciting young player in baseball is San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. He is what Toronto fans hoped Vlad Guerrero Jr. might be, but have begun to realize never will.

Tatis is fun. He plays the sport like it’s The Hunger Games. He whoops it up like he’s a got a cheerleader bonus in his contract. Aged only 21, he’s not just good, he’s great. Some day soon, he will be the best there is.

Tatis hit two home runs in the Padres' come-from-behind 11-9 win over St. Louis on Thursday night. After the second of them, he broke about a hundred of the Bautista rules.

He didn’t bother watching the ball over the wall. Instead, he turned toward his teammates and gave everyone a long look. He took good hold of the butt of the bat and threw it nearly into his own dugout. He took 11 walking steps toward first, when you’re not supposed to take a one. Then he jogged at half-speed around the bases.

It was the baseball equivalent of riding your hockey stick into the underground parking garage after a game-winning goal.

What was the blowback?

There was none. No one on the Cardinals complained. The coverage in the baseball press was positive, verging on ecstatic. More than a few lined Bautista’s bat flip up beside Tatis’s and declared them identical.

It was hard not to think that Tatis is being celebrated today in part because Bautista was scorned five years ago.

For all their talk about innovation and change, sports is the most fundamentally conservative corner of popular culture. People don’t want new things. They want new things that remind them of old, familiar things. This player is a lot like that old player. This new record reminds of the time you lived through the old one.

Whenever someone comes along and alters the game, people in the sport freak out. Not because change is bad, but because change is bad for them. At a certain point in every life, everything flips and you realize that, all of a sudden, you are no longer young. Not old, exactly. But definitely not young. It’s horrifying.

Bautista provided baseball with one of those moments. The game’s been around for a hundred and XX years, but the youth of its practitioners fools it into thinking it’s still a kid. Then Bautista shows up, does something cool and everyone acts like he spit in church.

No one who follows the game was angry with him. Everyone enjoys a good pantomime villain.

Only baseball lifers took offence. Once an animated fossil such as Gossage started sputtering, his younger peers started to get the sense they could be on the wrong side of the revolution. So they stopped.

The bunch of them had five years to think it over and reached a new, unspoken consensus on this particular unwritten rule. That is was stupid.

The reaction to Tatis is the proof of it. Unless it’s aimed at the pitcher’s head, bat flips are from now on permitted. In certain situations, encouraged.

Bautista put up some big numbers in his career. But that small change in a sport that hates change more than anything else – that is his legacy.

