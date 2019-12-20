B.C. lacrosse legend Sohen Gill encouraged others to embrace the sport

As a boy, Sohen Gill learned to play lacrosse at a park a block from his home. He was so poor another boy lent him one of the crozier-shaped sticks. Sneakers were an unaffordable luxury, so he played in street shoes.
The boy was playing for his peewee team during intermission of an indoor, semi-professional game when a photographer for a daily newspaper spotted his odd footwear. The image graced the front page of the sports section the following day.
The boy’s mortified parents scraped together the money to buy him his first pair of running shoes that afternoon.
Mr. Gill, who has died at the age of 78, went on to become a legend in British Columbia lacrosse as a player, coach, general manager and executive. He was a trailblazer among Indo-Canadian athletes, his success encouraging generations on the West Coast to take up the sport. A son, Chris Gill, followed his father, as well as his maternal grandfather and great-grandfather, in being inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame in New Westminster, B.C.
Despite Sohen Gill’s success, his mother never stopped believing the sport was too violent for her son.
Away from the arena, Mr. Gill served as a firefighter. While checking out a restaurant fire in 1990, the roof collapsed beneath him and he plunged into an inferno. “I thought I was dead,” he said months later. He narrowly escaped, spending two weeks in intensive care for smoke inhalation and another two weeks in the burn unit.
Mr. Gill was born in Vancouver on May 13, 1941, to the former Harnam Kaur Bains and Narang Singh Gill, immigrants from India. They had four sons and a daughter, who were supported by their father’s job as a mill worker. They were the first Sikh family to live in their neighbourhood in North Burnaby, a suburb of Vancouver.
As a boy, Mr. Gill played sports at sprawling Confederation Park, just north of the modest family home on Alpha Avenue. He delivered the Vancouver Sun after school and first saw his name in headlines in that newspaper at the age of 14 when his four goals and two assists led his bantam Norburn (North Burnaby) Legion team to a victory.
Fleet of foot and known as a sniper for the deadly accuracy of his shot, the young Mr. Gill’s exploits were covered year-by-year in the Vancouver newspapers as lacrosse maintained a strong following in Vancouver and suburban New Westminster, as well as in Victoria and Nanaimo on Vancouver Island.
After two frustrating junior seasons with an under-performing team, Mr. Gill and friends formed a North Burnaby team in 1961, convincing retired lacrosse player Bill Dickinson to take up coaching. (Mr. Gill would later marry the coach’s daughter.) Mr. Gill led the junior Inter-City Lacrosse League in scoring with 37 goals and 17 assists in 16 games. The team won the West Coast championship before travelling by train to Ontario to contest the Minto Cup, emblematic of junior lacrosse supremacy, against the Hastings Legionnaires, a Peterborough-based team. The visitors lost the best-of-seven series in six games, all played in Port Credit (now part of Mississauga). Mr. Gill scored just two goals in a series marred by poor officiating, including a game declared void because of a refereeing error.
Despite the defeat, Mr. Gill’s team moved into senior lacrosse ranks the following season. He spent his 21st birthday on the lacrosse floor, scoring a goal and winning a fistfight. As well as playing for the Norburns, Mr. Gill suited up for the Victoria Shamrocks, the Vancouver Carlings and the Coquitlam Adanacs before retiring as a player in 1969.
Mr. Gill then served as a coach and general manager of junior and senior-B teams in Burnaby before becoming general manager, and sometimes coach, of the Adanacs. The team won two league titles as well as the Nations ’80 world box lacrosse championship in 1980, during his tenure. He was named commissioner of the Western Lacrosse Association (WLA) in 1987, a position he relinquished shortly before his firefighting injuries. After recovering, he returned behind the bench as an assistant coach for his son’s junior team. He spent several seasons with the Maple Ridge Burrards as a coach, general manager and marketing director. Mr. Gill again was named commissioner of the WLA in 2002. He was also long-time president of the B.C. Lacrosse Association and organized many old-timer tournaments.
One of his coaching philosophies was to control the ball and limit the number of turn overs. To reinforce this lesson, he posted in locker rooms images of apple turnovers inside a circle with a red slash.
Mr. Gill joined the Vancouver Fire Department in the 1960s. He was an acting captain when he was first on the scene of a fire at a restaurant in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood. The call came in at 5 a.m. on Dec. 29, 1990. In charge of a ladder truck, Mr. Gill climbed to the top of the two-storey building to investigate the fire. The roof gave way without warning.
“When I fell through the roof there was an explosion of solid fire,” he told sportswriter Jack Keating four months later.
The collapse created a backdraft. Feeling the skin on his face burn, he pulled his jacket over his head as he staggered blindly through the flaming structure.
“I felt some water hit me in the face,” he recalled. “I thought, ‘That water came from over there somewhere and I’m heading for that water.’ I scrambled around for a while and I somehow got to the window and I saw some faces. I dove through the window. Firefighters grabbed me and pulled me through.
“My hands were burning so bad and my legs were burning so bad. The pain was unreal. I asked them to pour water all over my body.”
He suffered extensive third-degree burns and serious lung damage.
He retired in 1992 after 30 years with the department, the same year in which he was named Vancouver’s Firefighter of the Year.
In 2012, Mr. Gill underwent a kidney transplant. The donor was his son.
Mr. Gill, who died in hospice care at Vancouver General Hospital on Dec. 6, leaves his common-law wife, Maria Major, and her daughter, Leanne Bourdon; a son, Chris Gill and daughters, Tracey Nolet and Carey Quinn, from his marriage to the former Carol Dickinson; and six grandchildren. He also leaves a younger brother, Jindy Gill, who also played senior lacrosse. Mr. Gill was predeceased by his sister, Rabinda Kingra, who died last year at the age of 84. He was also predeceased by brothers Sewak Singh Gill, a customs inspector who died of kidney failure at the age of 33 in 1969, and Harbans Mohen Gill, a Royal Canadian Air Force veteran and university science graduate who was killed at the age of 29 in 1967 when his car was rear-ended and burst into flames after being struck by a 16-year-old driver fleeing from police.
A celebration of life for Mr. Gill was held on Dec. 18 at the Firefighters Banquet and Conference Centre in Burnaby, the same venue where he was honoured at ceremonies marking his induction into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame 14 years ago. He has also been inducted into the Burnaby Sports Hall of Fame (2008) and, on his 68th birthday, the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame in Vancouver (2009).
In 2007, he was awarded the Lester B. Pearson Award by the Canadian Lacrosse Association for his unselfish dedication and distinguished leadership to the sport. That same year, he won the prestigious Daryl Thompson Award from Sport BC for major contributions to amateur sport in the province. He was also a three-time winner of the Tom Gordon Plaque as the province’s Mr. Lacrosse.
When not fighting fires or organizing box lacrosse events, Mr. Gill enjoyed horse racing, a passion he discovered as a young man after being asked by a friend to place a bet on a race. Mr. Gill was a regular at Hastings Racecourse in Vancouver and a long-time supporter of the B.C. horse racing industry.
Mr. Gill, who was known for speaking in a rapid-fire manner, liked to tell the story of the photograph that led to his first pair of sneakers. He scored on the play, he said, but only because all the other boys stopped playing after being startled by the photographer’s flash.