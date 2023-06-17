Open this photo in gallery: The Canadian Press

The B.C. Lions blitzed the Edmonton Elks 22-0 as the Lions kicked off their home opener on Saturday at B.C. Place.

With 33,000 fans in the stands, the Lions’ offence sputtered throughout the first half as quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. repeatedly threw in to low success opportunities, finishing the game 25 for 35 with one touchdown and one interception.

It took until the dying moments of the third quarter for the Lions’ offence to record its first and only touchdown of the game with Dominique Rhymes hauling the pass in, adding to kicker Sean Whyte’s four previous field goals.

Although the offence struggled at points, the Lions defence consistently hassled Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius who finished the game 13 for 22 with 92 yards.

Penalties slowed the pace of the game, with the Lions recording nine for 80 yards while the Elks had eight for 65 yards.

The B.C. Lions will travel to Winnipeg on Thursday for a battle with the Blue Bombers. Both teams are 2-0.

The Edmonton Elks will host the Toronto Argonauts next Sunday, trying to break their CFL-record home losing streak in the process.