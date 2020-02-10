 Skip to main content

Sports

B.C.’s Tristan Connelly to fight Brazil’s Alex da Silva at UFC event in Portland

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Welterweight fighter Tristan Connelly weighs in ahead of a UFC event on Sept. 13, 2019.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

B.C. lightweight Tristan (Boondock) Connelly will face Brazil’s Alex da Silva on April 11 in a UFC Fight Night card in Portland.

The main event at the Moda Center features heavyweights Alistair (The Demolition Man) Overeem and Walt (The Big Ticket) Harris. Overeem is ranked eighth among heavyweight contenders while Harris is No. 9.

Connelly (14-6-0) is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win in his UFC debut over Michel Pereira last September. The Victoria native, a late addition to the card, moved up to welterweight to debut in his adopted Vancouver home.

Connelly earned US$100,000 in bonuses for the victory.

Da Silva (21-2-0) has split his two UFC bouts.

