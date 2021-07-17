 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Sports

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Beach volleyball threads through Olympian Melissa Humana-Paredes’ bond with father

Donna Spencer
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Canadian Press

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the lead-up to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Photos of a four-year-old Melissa Humana-Paredes holding an Olympic medal are early clues what direction her life would take.

Her father, Hernan Humana, coached Canadians John Child and Mark Heese to bronze in Atlanta in 1996 when beach volleyball made its Olympic debut, and coached the duo again in 2000 in Sydney, Australia.

Story continues below advertisement

Melissa knew from an early age what the pursuit of athletic excellence demanded.

“I remember my dad was gone a lot travelling on the world tour, and trying to qualify for the Olympics, and then he was gone for the Olympics,” she said. “He gave my brother and I a map and put pushpins in all the different countries that he was going to be in.

“Every week he would travel to a new country, we would attach a string from each push pin so we could follow along on his journey to the Olympics.

“That’s when it really hit me what travelling and chasing this Olympic dream meant.”

After a strange 2020, Canada’s world champion beach volleyball duo resets for 2021

The 28-year-old from Toronto hopes to close the circle with an Olympic medal, and perhaps of a more precious metal than the one she wore around her neck as a child.

Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., the reigning women’s world beach volleyball champions, play their first match at the Tokyo Olympics on July 24 against Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon of the Netherlands.

“I didn’t know how much all those experiences were going to impact her and influence her,” Hernan Humana said. “It has been quite dramatic.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hernan, who also coached York University’s women’s volleyball team for a decade, was his daughter’s first coach and oversaw her indoor and beach teams until she was 17.

“My dad will still always be my coach,” Humana-Paredes said. “He knows what it takes to get to the Olympics. He’s always been around and been super-helpful.”

Hernan played for the Chilean men’s indoor volleyball team and Melissa’s mother Myriam was a dancer.

Despite that lineage, Melissa didn’t stand out in terms of physical gifts to play beach volleyball, her father said.

But she showed both sport intelligence and passion for volleyball at an early age.

“She was not tall; she was not physically strong. In fact, if anything, she was skinny and short,” Hernan recalled.

Story continues below advertisement

“She did some things that were unusual. Mechanically some things I spent hours and hours teaching other kids to do, I would toss a ball to her, and she would do it right away.

“If there was one cue, maybe that was the cue to tell me there was something special about her.”

Melissa said her father didn’t pressure her or her brother Felipe, who also played on the world beach tour, into volleyball.

But the siblings spent a lot of time around beach courts shagging balls for Child and Heese, and liked what Hernan was accomplishing there.

“I was involved in a lot of sports, but beach volleyball was my calling,” Melissa said. “I knew that at a very young age. I was always around the beach at his practices and seeing how he worked. It was very intriguing to me.

“Because I grew up as my dad’s daughter, I was exposed to this Olympic journey. It was part of my upbringing and my childhood. Olympics was just part of our family discussions.

Story continues below advertisement

“I also knew the sacrifices that had to be made, the sacrifices my dad made.”

Hernan emigrated to Canada in 1980. He joined his family who had fled brutal Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet five years earlier.

“I stayed behind playing with the national team and trying to help to restore democracy,” Hernan said. “It sounds very idealistic and unrealistic as well at the time, but that’s what I did.”

Hernan wrote a book about his experiences titled “Playing Under the Gun.”

“I was a national-team player representing that country and it was not easy,” he said.

“As (Melissa) has learned from the stories from her mom and from me, she has said ‘wow, my parents sacrificed so much so I can have these opportunities, I have to use them.’ Not so much as a weight on her shoulders, but as a lifting opportunity.

Story continues below advertisement

“She’s such a thoughtful little one in that sense. She hasn’t forgotten who has been instrumental in helping her get where she is.”

Sacrifice, in pursuit of Olympic glory, is worth it, says his daughter.

“I don’t take it lightly, representing Canada and wearing the Maple Leaf,” she said.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies