 Skip to main content

Sports Beezie Madden storms to CP International Grand Prix win

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Beezie Madden storms to CP International Grand Prix win

Laurence Heinen
Calgary
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Because of Madden’s victory, both she and Eric Lamaze now have a pair of CP International Grand Prix victories to their credit.

Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Beezie Madden had just one fault on her way to capturing the CP International Grand Prix at the Spruce Meadows Masters on Sunday.

After going clear in the first round of competition aboard Darry Lou, Madden had a single time fault in Round 2 to put her in top spot with only Eric Lamaze, of Schomberg, Ont., left to complete the course.

“Well, I thought I was pretty polite,” said Madden, who went on to win the top prize of $1-million after Lamaze and Fine Lady 5 finished with eight faults in the final round. “If he jumped clear, he could have beaten me.

Story continues below advertisement

“Eric, he’s always great with me. We have nothing but tremendous respect for each other, but when we’re out there, we’re each trying to win and we respect that as well. He was gracious. I’m happy when he wins. He’s happy when I win.”

Because of Madden’s victory, both she and Lamaze now have a pair of CP International Grand Prix victories to their credit. Madden previously won in 2005 aboard Judgement, while Lamaze and his legendary horse Hickstead captured the prestigious title in both 2007 and 2011.

“This is such an amazing place,” said Madden, of Cazenovia, N.Y., who finished third last year behind Egypt’s Sameh El Dahan and Dutch rider Maikel van der Vleuten. “It’s just an honour to be here. Any win is fantastic, but I have to say this one’s pretty special.”

Lamaze, who earned the right to go last after his clear run in the best time of 87.56 in the preliminary round, ended up falling to fifth place over all to earn $18,000.

Madden, who also won $44,125 on Friday for capturing the Tourmaline Oil Cup, rode clear in the first round in the second best time of 89.24 seconds before going on to win it all. In doing so, she became the first woman to win a leg of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping in its seven-year history.

“Winning this is amazing and to have the chance to start trying to win the Grand Slam or at least a portion of it would be amazing,” said Madden, who can win a 500,000-Euro bonus if she captures the next leg of the Grand Slam in December in Geneva, Switzerland. “We were questioning whether we want to go there or not, but I’m guessing this might seal the fact that we probably do want to go there.”

Australian Rowan Willis received $600,000 for finishing second on Sunday, while Austria’s Max Kuhner placed third to take home $445,000.

Story continues below advertisement

“[It’s our] first time in Calgary and I have to say I was really impressed.” Kuhner said. “It’s a fantastic venue and we are very happy that we can be here.”

Calgary’s Kara Chad was one of the top 12 riders to qualify for the second round of competition after receiving just one time fault Round 1. Aboard Quidamo F, Chad took 13 more faults in the final round to finish 12th overall, which earned her $30,000.

“This is the toughest Grand Prix in the world,” said Canadian chef d’equipe Mark Laskin, who helped guide Canada to a second-place showing behind Belgium during Saturday’s Nations’ Cup. “You expect Eric Lamaze to be there especially on a horse like Fine Lady who was an Olympic medallist three years ago.

“A bit of a surprise for Kara. She was on our Nations’ Cup team [Saturday] and was really solid and even better today, so the horse is progressing and we’re pretty excited about it.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter