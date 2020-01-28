 Skip to main content

Sports

Belfour arrested in Kentucky hotel on mischief, alcohol charges

Bowling Green, Kentucky, United States
The Canadian Press
Hall of Fame goaltender Ed Belfour was arrested for criminal mischief and alcohol intoxication in a public place on Jan. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Former NHL star goaltender Ed Belfour has been arrested for criminal mischief and alcohol intoxication in a public place after an incident in a hotel early Tuesday morning.

Bowling Green Police arrested the 54-year-old native of Carman, Man., at the Kentucky Grand Hotel and Spa.

Belfour was booked into Warren County Regional Jail and then released later Tuesday morning.

The arrest report says Belfour was lying on the floor clutching a curtain rod that had been ripped out of the dry wall above a window when police approached him.

The report adds that Belfour was kicking a door to the locked spa in an attempt to get in. It says he had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and could barely stand up.

The police say Belfour was not being compliant when officers tried to put handcuffs on him.

Belfour was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011. He played 963 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers from 1988 to 2007.

Belfour won the Vézina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie in 1991 and 1993 while with Chicago. He won a Stanley Cup with Dallas in 1999.

