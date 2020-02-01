 Skip to main content

Bergeron, DeBrusk lead Bruins past Jets 2-1

Judy Owen
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
The Canadian Press
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit as Anthony Bitetto defends. The Bruins beat the Jets 2-1 on Jan. 31, 2020.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk each scored power-play goals as the Boston Bruins handed the Winnipeg Jets their fifth straight loss with a 2-1 victory on Friday.

David Pastrnak contributed a pair of assists for Boston (30-10-12).

Tuukka Rask, returning for the first time since suffering a concussion on Jan. 14, made 37 saves for the Bruins.

Patrik Laine scored for the Jets (25-23-4), who couldn’t capitalize on five power plays in the second period. Winnipeg has lost seven of its past eight games.

Laurent Brossoit stopped 23 shots for the Jets, who are starting a three-game homestand.

The defeat extended Winnipeg’s longest losing streak of the season. The Jets are also 1-7-1 in their past nine homes games, and Friday’s game began a schedule featuring nine of their next 10 games at home.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first and second periods.

Winnipeg opened the scoring when Nikolaj Ehlers sped around the back of the net and then fed the puck across the front to Laine, who fired in his 18th goal of the season past Rask at 6:06.

Bergeron scored his 22nd with three seconds remaining in a two-man advantage at 19:07.

The Jets first of five power plays in the second period began early.

The first advantage started at 2:11 when Boston defenceman Matt Grzelcyk was called for hooking Blake Wheeler.

That became a two-man advantage after Ehlers and Brad Marchand collided and started fighting. Marchand got an extra roughing penalty for the clash at 3:28.

The two-man edge continued when Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo got called for delay of game at 4:17. Charlie Coyle was then sent to the box for tripping at 7:07.

By the time those penalties expired, Winnipeg had nine shots on goal and Boston zero.

The visitors would get their first shot on Brossoit a few seconds later, but then Carlo was dinged for instigating at 10:10.

The period ended with Boston blue-liner Torey Krug called for holding as time expired.

Winnipeg outshot the Bruins 11-4 in the middle frame.

Laine hit the crossbar during the early power play in the third, but Boston went on the power play when Sami Niku was sent off for slashing at 2:35.

DeBrusk scored his goal 32 seconds later after Pastrnak went around the back of the net and sent a pass across to him just outside the crease at 3:07.

Rask stopped a blast by Ehlers in the final minute.

Winnipeg finished 0 for 6 and Boston was 2 for 4 on the power play.

The Jets hosts St. Louis Saturday night and Boston travels to Minnesota for a Saturday game against the Wild.

