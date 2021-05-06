Bettman and NHL the real winners after New York Rangers meltdown

Open this photo in gallery Pavel Buchnevich of the New York Rangers skates against Tom Wilson and Zdeno Chara of the Washington Capitals during the first period at Madison Square Garden on May 5, 2021 in New York City. BRUCE BENNETT/Getty Images

You have to hand it to Tom Wilson.

The Washington Capitals player is just your average hockey meathead with decent hands and a hair trigger. Yet somehow in the past week he has become the most divisive figure in team sports, provoked civil war among the NHL’s commentariat, convinced the battiest owner in pro sports to out-bat Batman and set an Original Six franchise on fire.

Most impressive? Wilson has turned what was, at best, a two-hour story on sports radio into four days of around-the-clock breaking news. The Cuban Missile Crisis had fewer twists.

On Thursday, the latest one. The NHL has fined the New York Rangers US$250,000 for an unhinged news release in which the club called for the league’s head of discipline, George Parros, to be fired.

Apparently, Rangers principal James Dolan was behind that heat-seeking missile aimed at the league’s head office. Instead, it’s boomeranged and blown up the Rangers, leading to an ownership meltdown that cost the team’s president and GM their jobs.

So, to recap, a Capitals player beat up a couple of Rangers during a hockey game. As a result, the Rangers’ executive has been decapitated, the team’s years-long rebuild thrown into tumult and the club has to pay a fine 50 times greater than the US$5,000 Wilson was dinged with.

Stop calling Wilson an enforcer. He is a Bond villain. The rest of us should pray he never gets hold of an island whose key geographic feature is a rock outcropping that looks like a skull.

Is all of this stupid? Yes. Is it good for the league? Absolutely.

If you don’t follow it all that closely, the NHL’s defining feature is its tedium. Nothing ever changes. Clubs rise and fall, players come and go, but the league is incapable of throwing off those sports-but-not-quite-sports stories that are the lifeblood of its rivals. In the newspaper business, they call this sort of story – part news/gossip/pop philosophy and usually a bit stupid – a “talker.”

Based on his record, Dolan is a bad owner. He may be the worst in North American sports. But he instinctively understands a talker.

Whenever Dolan tries to do something clever, it turns out disastrously. That is a rare and valuable talent in a monopolistic entertainment business.

No matter how poorly he oversees them, Dolan can never run the Rangers or his other team, the New York Knicks, out of business. It’s impossible. All he can do is get people talking about them, wanting to hear more about them and, eventually, wanting to watch this gongshow in action.

Dolan’s been digging the Knicks’ organizational grave for more than 20 years. What’s the result of all that aggregate incompetence? The Knicks are the most valuable franchise in the NBA.

Nowadays, the Knicks are pretty good and the Rangers are foundering. Oh well. Another season written off for the NHL in the world’s biggest media market. Whaddya gonna do?

Then, out of nowhere, Wilson makes his presence known. And here comes Jimmy Dolan with his Irish up. And now you’ve got a story with legs. That’s how the news business is supposed to work.

The winner in this scenario is NHL commissioner Gary Betttman.

His job is maintaining order and driving up franchise value. The two things go hand in hand.

But in the NHL, with all its group thinkers and hive minders, Bettman doesn’t get many chances to exercise his supreme authority. People fall into line too easily.

Wilson gave him one opportunity to do so. The debate over fighting has gotten out of Bettman’s control. The league clearly has no interest in doing more than it already has in order to dissuade the practice. Because if it did, it would have done that already.

Letting Wilson walk after going Hulkamaniac against the Rangers is a more effective way of saying that than issuing a statement.

It should have ended there, but Dolan was determined to declare a war he can’t fight, never mind win.

The resulting US$250,000 fine is straight out of the NFL’s dirty tricks manual.

In football, an owner can do pretty much anything he wants, but he must always respect the shield. On the rare occasions that rule is ignored, it gives the commissioner a chance to slap an owner around in public. Which must feel very sweet.

Listen to the way Bettman talked to Dolan (without mentioning his name) while handing down Thursday’s fine.

“Public comments of the nature issued by the Rangers that were personal in nature and demeaning of a League executive will not be tolerated,” Bettman said.

“Will not be tolerated.” This isn’t how you address a peer. It’s the way you speak to a child. It’s humiliating.

What’s Dolan’s play now? If basketball Dolan has decided to become hockey Dolan instead, it’s probably the uncontrolled demolition of the New York Rangers for the next five or 10 years.

Late on Thursday, Dolan spilled to the New York Post. He’s got plans.

“[New York hockey consigliere] Glen [Sather] is one of the best hockey minds out there,” Dolan said. “To have his counsel for me and for [new GM] Chris [Drury] is invaluable.”

That sounds a lot like Dolan has taken active charge of the hockey team. Which is both terrifying and delightful.

A decade from now, after Bettman’s going on 40 years as NHL capo dei capi and Dolan is still learning the offside rule, we can look back and think of Tom Wilson.

Nobody’s going to remember Wilson as a hockey player. Ten years after he’s retired, he’ll be one of the faceless horde.

But as a hockey story? The man has a rare ability, almost Gretzky-esque, to take something dull and predictable and spin it into undistilled, life-affirming chaos.