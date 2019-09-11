Bianca Andreescu finally hears from Drake, tennis champion reveals as she returns to Canada

Open this photo in gallery Bianca Andreescu speaks to the media in Toronto on Sept. 11, 2019. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

A jam-packed welcome home press conference for Bianca Andreescu had just ended on Wednesday, when the 19-year-old tennis star dropped one more savory nugget on the crowd before leaving the room.

Drake had just contacted her – the latest in a stream of mind-blowing happenings for the 19-year-old Canadian tennis star since she won the U.S Open on Saturday.

“Drake messaged me! I’m actually having a conversation with him,” said the excited teen, flipping out her phone to read the message aloud to reporters “He’s like, ‘Here I am! :) Congrats. We are all so proud of you. I’ve been liking every post with you in it... lol. I thought you’d see!’”

Andreescu was home in Toronto, fresh off a whirlwind media tour in New York following her stunning win over Serena Williams to become Canada’s first Grand Slam champ. In her flurry of appearances on the biggest American talk shows over the past two days, Andreescu told Jimmy Fallon that she had yet to hear from the famous Toronto rapper yet.

“I don’t even know what to reply to that,” said Andreescu. “It’s gonna take me a while!”

The teen who was raised in Mississauga and resides now in Thornhill spoke to reporters at length on Wednesday at Tennis Canada’s Toronto headquarters. She covered a wide range of topics, from her hopes to play for Canada the Olympics, her new goal of becoming Top 3 on the WTA Tour this year, her flight home from New York on a private jet.

The teen acknowledged her life has completely changed. She was still digesting her talk show swing, which included appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as well as The View, Good Morning America and Live with Kelly & Ryan. She was in awe of being recognized at every turn during a trip to Yorkdale Mall, and having a hashtag in her honour trending on social media – #SheTheNorth, one linked to her favourite hometown basketball team.

She said she’d been contacted by the likes of celebs from Steve Nash to Justin Trudeau, Shania Twain to players from the Toronto Raptors.

“I wasn’t expecting any of this,” said Andreescu, with a laugh. “But I can get used to it.”

Andreescu, who began 2019 ranked No.152 on the WTA Tour, is now the World No.5 as a result of her win in New York – the crescendo of an incredible season which also included titles at Indian Wells and the Rogers Cup.

“Should Toronto hold a parade for you?” one reporter asked her – a nod to the Raptors’ massive celebration in June. The beaming tennis player smiled and laughed as she answered.

“Yeah, why not?”