Bo Bichette hit two homers and drove in four runs, Andres Sosa added a three-run shot and the Toronto Blue Jays thumped the Boston Red Sox 16-3 in spring training baseball action Monday.

Bichette hit a solo shot in the first inning and then belted a two-run homer in the fourth to put the Blue Jays up 8-3.

The shortstop had another RBI in the fifth when he reached base on a throwing error by Red Sox second baseman Eddinson Paulino, which scored Rainer Nunez.

Sosa went deep in the sixth to put Toronto up 15-3.

Left-fielder Addison Barger drove in three runs on a pair of singles.

Toronto starter Alek Manoah surrendered all three Boston runs in the second inning, but picked up the win with two hits, four walks and five strikeouts over 3⅓ innings.

Jays relievers didn’t allow a hit after the fourth inning.

Boston starter Chris Murphy allowed six runs, five earned on four hits over 2⅓ innings.

Toronto (11-6) next faces the New York Yankees on Tuesday evening in Tampa.

After Monday’s game the Blue Jays assigned 12 players to the team’s minor league spring training roster.

Left-hander Ricky Tiedemann, Toronto’s top prospect, was reassigned along with lefties Jimmy Burnette and Jimmy Robbins. Outfielder Cam Eden, catcher Jamie Ritchie, and right-handed pitcher Hayden Juenger were also reassigned.

Infielders Spencer Horwitz, Leonardo Jimenez and Orelvis Martinez as well as right-handed pitchers Hagen Danner and Yosver Zulueta were optioned

All 12 players remained eligible to play in Grapefruit League games, as needed.