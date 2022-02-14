Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand competes during the women's snowboard big-air finals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, on, Feb. 15.Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press

On Monday, there was a stampede at the cavernous convention centre where the media are housed.

Dozens of volunteers – all of whom are school-aged, and most of whom are girls – were running around in a tizzy. A large knot of them clustered near the doors of an interview room. Phones started flashing and people began yelling.

Oh no, you thought. Not Bing Dwen Dwen again. How much attention does that space hog need?

But no, it was a human, an actual honest-to-God Olympian, causing the fuss – Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu.

Maybe he is as big a star in this country as he is in his own. Or maybe the staff were so starved for excitement, they decided to manufacture some of their own.

As it winds down and the broader themes emerge, we now know this was another starless Olympics. Who was a big deal here? Not Hanyu. He lost. Not Mikaela Shiffrin, because ditto. Maybe Eileen Gu? Or Chloe Kim? How about Canada’s Max Parrot?

What do those people have in common? They do sports that 20 years ago might not have been recognized as such. They are the leading edge of the X-Games-ification of the Winter Olympics. On Tuesday, part of that cycle was being completed.

The women’s snowboard big air went early in the day. They enjoyed perfect conditions for winter sport – a bluebird day. The only absence was snow, which huge gangs of volunteers and soldiers had managed to clear away.

You wouldn’t call the results a surprise. Jasmine Baird of Georgetown, Ont., and Laurie Blouin of Quebec City finished seventh and eighth, respectively. Austria’s Anna Gasser won gold. New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Japan’s Kokomo Murase rounded out the podium.

The men, including Parrot & Co., were scheduled to go in early afternoon.

The real breakout star of this Games, the one no one saw coming, is big air. Not just the event, but the venue that holds it.

If the Olympics has a bright future (a very open question), this is part of it. You don’t build completely new and soon-to-be completely useless stuff out in the middle of nowhere. You go to places that are central and underutilized and build something architecturally daring.

When people think back on Beijing 2022 – which they’re not going to do, but let’s pretend – what will they see in their mind’s eye? The Beijing logo painted across a cooling tower. For people whose only sustained exposure to this city is watching these Olympics, that tower is now to Beijing what the Eiffel is to Paris.

Then there is the sport itself. It’s ridiculous. It’s people jumping off a cliff and trying not to land on their heads. But unlike, say, two hours of cross-country skiing, it moves quickly and it’s suitable for broadcast on mobile.

If a lot of the Olympics is still trying to find its way out of the first century, never mind the 20th, snowboarding and its offshoots are already living in the future.

Big air was the only event that reliably drew a raucous crowd here. At hockey – once a marquee Olympic sport – the fans sat on their hands. At long-track speed skating, they seemed to drift off for long sections. If there wasn’t a Chinese competitor in contention anywhere, they couldn’t have cared less. That includes the local press corps.

But at big air, fans were digging it regardless of who was backflipping toward them. They bunched together and screamed their heads off. When Gu was winning a come-from-behind gold in the first event held here, a few of them even dropped their masks.

At one point, a Chinese competitor, in a burst of outrageous enthusiasm, chucked his goggles into the crowd. Security pounced on the potentially infectious item and neutralized it before it could make its way into someone’s pocket. But how exciting. It was low-key Beatlemania.

Now that big air is gone, it’s back to the sullen, spaced-out crowds at curling for the last few days.

The IOC does a lot of things wrong, but it deserves credit for making snowboard a centrepiece of the Winter Games. This took some doing. The reaction when the sport was first included at the 1998 Nagano Games might charitably be described as disdain.

There was an early controversy when an American snowboarder said she wasn’t sure she felt comfortable wearing a uniform. Any sort. It was the sport for dropouts.

Another major impression was made by Canada’s Ross Rebagliati after his gold medal was stripped (later reinstated) for testing positive for weed.

That may have been the point a lot of people got off the zero-tolerance doping boat. If the IOC believed smoking a big bowl made you a better acrobat, what else was it wrong about?

Snowboard forced a loosening up at the Olympics. Until those athletes arrived, you didn’t see people mugging for the cameras at the top of the hill. Austrian downhillers were not noted for their super-entertaining post-race news conferences. The default setting was “grim and determined.”

Snowboarders added more than their sport. They reimagined the Olympic attitude. You could be the best at what you did, and still be capable of a non-robotic conversation about your job, or your life, or nothing at all. After a while, that became the expectation. Now you see hulking 35-year-old bobsledders trying to mimic the guileless charm of a Kim or a Mark McMorris.

There wasn’t a whole lot to like about Beijing 2022, but big air, freestyle, slopestyle, snowboard, snowboarders and those who are snowboarders in their hearts, if not on their feet, were a sustained highlight. The best of them – including several Canadians – made history.

If circumstances conspired to make this Olympics gnarly, they did their very best to make it rad.