 Skip to main content

Sports Big deal for Canadians Maddie Szeryk, Maude-Aimée LeBlanc to play in CP Women’s Open but not as important as tournaments that lie ahead

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
GOLF

Big deal for Canadians Maddie Szeryk, Maude-Aimée LeBlanc to play in CP Women’s Open but not as important as tournaments that lie ahead

Jeff Brooke
AURORA, ONT.
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Maude-Aimee Leblanc tees off on the second hole in the first round of the CP Womens Open golf tournament at Magna Golf Club on Aug. 22, 2019.

Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

It’s always a big deal for Canadians Maddie Szeryk and Maude-Aimée LeBlanc to play this week in the CP Women’s Open, an LPGA Tour event and their national championship. But it’s not as important as the tournaments that lie ahead for them.

Szeryk, a rookie pro, and veteran LeBlanc are Canada’s top performers on the second-tier Symetra Tour this season. They are both trying to get into the top 10 on the circuit’s money list and thus earn a promotion to the LPGA Tour for 2020.

So while they’re playing for a US$2.25-million purse this week – 10 to 20 times bigger than what they would see any other week – they’re also looking ahead to the final five Symetra events.

Story continues below advertisement

Szeryk, a dual U.S.-Canada citizen whose Canadian base is in London, Ont., is in 13th spot on the Symetra money list but just US$5,000 away from 10th. LeBlanc of Sherbrooke is 20th.

“At least two of the [remaining] events have big purses and they are going to be key,” said LeBlanc, 30, who has had LPGA Tour status for most of her eight-year pro career but didn’t keep her card last year. “I’m going to have to be able to play well those weeks to give myself a good chance to get in the top 10.”

“If I have one strong week, I’m right there,” Szeryk added.

They’re both able to play in the CP Women’s Open because the Symetra Tour has this week off. This is Szeryk’s fourth career appearance in the championship and LeBlanc’s 11th.

Szeryk, 23, is an up-and-comer who played on Canada’s national amateur team for four years and notched four collegiate wins, playing for Texas A&M, before turning professional last year. She won a mini-tour event in her pro debut.

Her Symetra foray has gone well and has included four top-10 finishes, including one runner-up. “It was a little overwhelming at first but I’ve definitely kind of settled in and I’m excited,” Szeryk said of her Symetra experience, speaking ahead of Thursday’s opening round of the CP Women’s Open. “It’s gone really well and I feel comfortable out there.”

LeBlanc has had five top-10s, including three in her past four outings. The 6-foot-1 player, also a national team member in her amateur days, is known for her long drives but it’s her putting that has lifted her this season, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

About two months ago, she changed her putter, her grip, her stance and even her mental approach to golf’s shortest stroke. “My putting is definitely what has been keeping me away from getting to my potential or being more consistent on the LPGA,” she said. “So I’m really happy I’ve figured it out this year.”

Even if they don’t quite reach the top 10 by season’s end, they would still have another chance to earn their LPGA cards at the tour’s qualifying school. They would join Q-school in the third and final stage in late October and each be competing for one of the 45 cards available.

But for another day at least, before they return to the Symetra Tour next week in Sioux Falls, S.D., they’ve got the chance to enjoy the LPGA Tour and its stop this week at Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ont. LeBlanc opened with a five-over-par 77 and like Szeryk, who shot a 78, will have her work cut out for if she wants to make the cut on Friday.

But as LeBlanc said before the tournament began, “I don’t really have anything to lose out here this week. So I’ll just try to enjoy it.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter