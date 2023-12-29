Open this photo in gallery: Billie Jean King.Photo illustration The Globe and Mail. Source photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Getty Images

In an eventful 1973, Billie Jean King founded the Women’s Tennis Association, spearheaded equal pay for women at the U.S. Open, and beat former world No. 1 Bobby Riggs in the Battle of the Sexes, a seminal moment in sport. In the 50 years since then, King hasn’t rested.

Now 80, the tennis icon stills advocates for equality. She and wife Ilana Kloss run Billie Jean King Enterprises, which invests in sports properties. That includes the new Professional Women’s Hockey League, alongside Los Angeles Dodgers’ majority owner Mark Walter and his wife Kimbra.

U.S. Olympic hockey medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield called for their help in 2019 after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League folded and they needed to build a pro league that would last. King’s advice: start by building a player’s union and stick together.

King recently chatted about many topics by video call. She implored me to watch a YouTube video of her hilarious first time shooting a puck while promoting women’s hockey during a 2019 Chicago Blackhawks game. Standing at centre ice, the tennis pioneer stared at a tiny target hanging over the net. After two ghastly attempts, King chirped ‘gimme that puck!’ and then executed the third shot with astonishing perfection.

WEEKENDS WITH

What keeps you busy as the PWHL nears its Jan. 1 debut?

I’m on the board. Ilana has spent years on this. She would usually call me in for the pep-talk stuff, but she did the real guts of the work. We asked the players ‘who should lead you?’ and everyone said ‘Jayna Hefford’, boom, no question. Jayna is amazing. She understands business, was a great player and is a real leader, always about ‘we’ and not ‘me.’ We need to reach out and increase the participation of kids, grow diversity, and get people out to watch these women play. I’ve told the players, ‘it’s been the U.S. versus Canada for so long, but this is different than the Olympics or the world championships. The border that’s always divided you now connects you. This league belongs to all of you and you’ll have more international players as time goes on.’ I can’t believe how great the players have stuck together.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Oh, I don’t think about that stuff! I just keep thinking about what’s next, and right now that’s women’s hockey. And also, what I still call Fed Cup – the Billie Jean King Cup. And how about Canada’s team? We’ve got to talk about those women, too.

Right, Billie Jean King Cup champions, and you were there to see them win it recently?

Yes. Leyla [Fernandez] was Little Miss Star. She was the most-valuable player without question. I’ve watched her play [many times]. The first time I ever saw Leyla, I said ‘who’s that?’ She’s a real team player; you could tell she raises her game for the team. I’d like to congratulate Tennis Canada. It’s one of the best in the world as far as national associations taking care of tennis. For the size of Canada’s population, tennis in Canada is unbelievable. For one month, Canada was both Davis Cup and BJK Cup winners. That’s amazing.

How much tennis do you play these days?

I hadn’t played for like 20 years and then I started hitting again during COVID, and I can’t believe how much better I feel. I hit about three times a week. Ilana still plays a lot, and shoot, she never hits the frame. And she puts it right on my racquet. I can’t run. I’ve got two braces on my knees. Oh, but it’s so much fun. I love it. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the fact that I can still go on the court and hit because I just turned 80 and I feel great.

Where are you happiest?

I’m a happy kid most of the time! And I was very optimistic as a child and a big dreamer. I’ve wanted to change the world since I was 12, when I had my epiphany. I’m happy when I wake up. I do my blessing list every morning. People like Susan Williams are always on it – she’s the girl who asked me to play tennis in fifth grade, and I said ‘What’s tennis?’ Can you imagine if she hadn’t asked me? I always think about what my life would be like if I hadn’t played tennis.

What’s your greatest regret?

I don’t know if it’s exactly a regret but if I hadn’t played tennis, I would have gone to law school and maybe tried to be president of the United States or to serve my country somehow and fight so everyone gets a chance, no matter who you are, no matter your colour, religion, or what disability you might have. When I look at leadership today, I’m not real happy. It’s more of a narcissistic leadership and I don’t like that. I like democracy. I think democracy is very fragile and we’re getting farther away from it. I want to return to it.

What trait do you dislike in others?

I don’t like it when people aren’t kind to others. I always start with a blank with each person I meet, without any judgment. I want kids to think about leading and making the world a better place. I know it sounds goody two-shoes, but I don’t care. That’s who I am.

What trait do you dislike in yourself?

I’m a perfectionist. It’s my strength and my weakness.

Who is someone you admire?

I remember seeing Althea Gibson the first time. I wanted to know what No. 1 looked like and she was No. 1. If you can see it, you can be it. I went, ‘Oh my god. I’m going have to practise so hard. She’s so good.’ Then I got to know her, which was an even bigger plus.

Is there a historical figure you would have liked to meet?

Nelson Mandela, and Ilana and I did get to meet him. He was an amazing leader.

What is your most treasured possession?

I don’t really care about material things. Probably the ring that Ilana and I have. Look, you can see how simple it is. I just love it. I look at it every day.

Are there authors or musicians who resonate with you?

Yes, we could be here all day! I’ll just start with the Canadians for you, like I love Anne Murray, who I did the Perry Como Show with in 1975 and got to know her. She’d go out to the golfing range. How about Gordon Lightfoot, k.d. lang, Drake (who I met at Wimbledon), Shania Twain, Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young. And Celine Dion, who I saw at Caesar’s, and I met her with Elton [John], because Elton, as you know, is my good friend and my favourite [King inspired John’s song Philadelphia Freedom].

How about the authors?

Robert Caro, Pulitzer Prize winner – Ilana and I just had dinner with him and his wife Ina. I’ve read all his books. I called up the New York Historical Society and said ‘I love Robert Caro, and I’m dying to meet him because he’s one of my heroes.’ I also love Toni Morrison and Margaret Atwood. But also, can we talk about Taylor Swift?

Of course. Have you met Taylor Swift?

No, but I want to! I didn’t just like her documentary, I loved it. I think she’s an amazing writer. She writes about life and every kid can relate. Like she asked her friends to go to the mall and they said ‘nah’ and then they went to the mall without her and that hurt her feelings. And the [friendship] bracelets – I love that stuff. I think she’s just amazing, and her boyfriend [Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce] is adorable. I love the Kelce brothers. I know she cares about women’s rights, so I would like her to watch women’s sports as well as her boyfriend in the NFL. The NFL doesn’t need any help, but women’s sports need a lot of help. I’d like her to think about it.

Maybe you should invite Taylor Swift to a PWHL game.

That would be great if we could get her to a game. But I would like to meet her first and tell her ‘thank you for everything,’ because she’s incredible.