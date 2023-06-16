Open this photo in gallery: Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray celebrates during a rally to mark the Nuggets first NBA basketball championship, on June 15, in Denver.Jack Dempsey/The Associated Press

In a recent podcast interview, Alphonso Davies described a few ruts on the road from Vancouver to Bayern Munich.

“Barcelona actually reached out, but the [club] president [Josep Bartomeu] said they didn’t want me,” Davies said. “They didn’t want me ‘cause I was Canadian.”

That line was ripping around the internet all week long. Even Americans took up Canada’s mantle on this one – an insult to one of our insignificant soccer heritages is an insult to us all.

What didn’t get as much play was Davies’s follow-up line: “That’s what came out in the media. I don’t know if he actually said that.”

So maybe Bartomeu said it, and maybe one of the creative writers at a Spanish sports rag knows a guy who knows a guy who doesn’t know many guys.

What’s notable is that Davies has chosen to make it part of his personal brand (“I’m not gonna lie. That crushed my feelings a little bit.”). That he’s even chosen to mention it is something – because by doing so he reminds everyone that he is, in fact, Canadian.

It used to be that every Canadian pro who made it off the continent joined the non-criminal section of the witness-protection program. They didn’t just forget they’d ever lived here. They began to pretend they were from wherever they ended up.

When Owen Hargreaves got to England, he sounded like what he was – a kid from Calgary who’d spent most of his young adulthood in Germany. A couple of years later, he sounded like a Mancunian bus driver.

Hargreaves never won over English soccer obsessives, though he was exactly the sort of dead-eyed, midfield jackhammer fans there love. The unavoidable conclusion – that he was fatally Canadian. Nobody could love a man from a place so bland.

The bland part isn’t changing. We are bland. Our pop-cultural output is full-spectrum beige. We are Belgium without all the invasions.

But this is no longer something we feel the need to hide.

Jamal Murray provided one of those small watersheds that add up to a dam break this week.

The former full-time resident of Kitchener-Waterloo didn’t just win an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets. He was instrumental in the winning of it. Murray’s statistical averages in the Finals put him in a four-man club with Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Definitely not bland.

When it ended, Murray wasn’t waving the flag. It was the comfortable lack thereof that struck you. The change agent in this case wasn’t the player. It was the people covering him.

Not so long ago, any Canadian playing regularly in an NBA Finals would have been treated like a visitor from outer space. That didn’t happen this year. Murray’s national origins rarely featured in coverage. Announcers didn’t feel the need to mention it every five minutes. No stupid jokes about moose or Drake were made.

It was as if where Murray was born had no bearing on his qualities as an athlete. As if no one should be surprised that a place so cold and boring might produce a person who can bounce a ball.

You remember Bill Wennington?

Wennington was born in Montreal. When I recall him now, he is looking down (he’s 7-feet tall) at Michael Jordan. Jordan is looking back up and screaming. Because Wennington has disappointed him again.

Wennington was the backup centre during Jordan’s Bulls’ renaissance in the mid 1990s. It felt like every single time he touched the ball, Marv Albert felt the need to say, “Bill Wennington, the big Canadian.”

Yes, Marv, he’s big. We can see that because we are watching this on TV. And sure, he’s Canadian. But Albert never called Steve Kerr “the smallish Lebanese-American.”

We were proud of Bill Wennington. Not because he was such a great player, but because he wasn’t. I don’t think he could have jumped over a roll of quarters.

We were proud of him because he was so average – so Canadian – and still managed to keep his job on the best basketball team in the world. This seemed to me like a brilliant con Canada was running on all of America: ‘We got a man on the inside.’

That was back when a non-hockey-playing Canadian featuring on any prime-time sports broadcast was a deal. Maybe not a big deal, but a deal. It was talked about.

It was also around the time anyone with a choice was leaving and pretending they’d never heard of this place – Lennox Lewis, Greg Rusedski, Jim Carrey.

You heard a lot about Canadian brain drain. We worried especially about one specific brain being drained – our own. Why wasn’t anyone running the calibres over our skulls? If you were young then, there was an unmentionable sense that those who remained were being left behind.

That sense has flipped in the past 25 years. Not all of the way over, but some.

Canada is not cool and never will be. That’s its charm. But it is no longer a place people feel they have to either disavow or talk about like they are trying to sell you a timeshare there. Hollywood types helped, but athletes did the heavy lifting. Davies, Milos Raonic, Bianca Andreescu, Jacques Villeneuve, Brooke Henderson, Steve Nash, Mike Weir and a bunch of others did that.

But right now, the effect is felt most keenly in basketball.

‘The world’ is just your average Canadian’s way of saying ‘America.’ It’s the only place we really care how we are perceived. Basketball is America’s only truly international game, and Canada’s coming for it.

I can exactly predict the next epochal shift in Canada’s perception of itself versus its closest neighbour – when the Canadian men’s team beats the U.S. for Olympic basketball gold.

It may never happen, but it is suddenly conceivable. If it does, it will be bigger than Crosby in OT at Vancouver 2010. Because Canada winning a hockey gold seems like all is right in the world, whereas Canada winning at basketball seems like one of those Star Trek episodes where Mr. Spock grows a beard.

Still, unlikely. But so once was the idea that a Canadian would win an NBA championship, and no one from outside this country thinks that’s weird.