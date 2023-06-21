It has been quite the start to the 2023 CFL season for Zach Collaros and Vernon Adams Jr.

The two veteran quarterbacks are ranked first and second in CFL passing through the opening two weeks. More importantly, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and B.C. Lions both sport 2-0 records heading into their showdown Thursday night at IG Field.

Collaros, the CFL’s outstanding player the last two seasons, leads the league in passing yards (647) and touchdown tosses (five) and has yet to throw an interception. He has completed 44-of-61 passes (72.1 per cent).

Adams is second in passing yards (624) but tops the CFL in completion percentage (74.6), having completed 53-of-71 passes. He has three TDs with two interceptions.

Not surprisingly, Winnipeg leads the CFL in offensive points scored (39-point average) and offensive touchdowns (nine). The Bombers are also tops in net offensive yards (437 per game).

B.C. is third in offensive points (23 per game) and second in offensive yards (426) and tied for second in offensive TDs (four). The Lions are coming off a 22-0 home win over Edmonton but the Bombers have posted consecutive 40-point contests, including last week’s 45-27 decision over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The shutout was B.C.’s first since a 30-0 victory over the Toronto Argonauts in August 1977.

Receiver Dominique Rhymes (foot) won’t play for Lions but receiver Lucky Whitehead (hamstring) will be available.

Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira (thorax) is listed as a game-time decision.

The Bombers have won six of their last seven meetings against B.C., the Lions’ lone win coming last season with Adams under centre. But Collaros has won all four of his starts against the Lions while with Winnipeg and sports an overall 63-36 mark.

What’s more, no West Division club has won in Winnipeg since Saskatchewan did so during the ‘18 campaign. If the Lions can manage to do so, they’re be 3-0 for a second straight year, something they haven’t done since 1994-95.

This is a rematch of last year’s West Division final, which Winnipeg won 28-20. This will undoubtedly be the game of the week in the CFL but until a team shows it can beat the Bombers at home, here’s going with Winnipeg.

Pick: Winnipeg

Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Friday night)

At Hamilton, veteran quarterback Matt Shiltz starts for the Ticats (0-2) in their home opener. Incumbent Bo Levi Mitchell left last week’s 32-14 road loss to Toronto with a lower-body injury. It’s been a tough start for Mitchell, who has completed 33-of-57 passes (57.9 per cent) for 361 yards and a TD with four interceptions in his first two starts. Montreal (1-0) comes off the bye after opening the regular season with a 19-12 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Cody Fajardo was 14-of-21 passing for 261 yards while running for a TD in his Als debut.

Pick: Hamilton

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders (Saturday night)

At Calgary, Jake Maier completed 22-of-33 passes for 332 yards with a TD an interception to lead the Stampeders (1-1) past Ottawa last week. Dedrick Mills ran 19 times for 102 yards and a touchdown. The Roughriders (1-1) put forth a gutsy effort last week against Winnipeg as Trevor Harris, nursing a hip pointer, threw for 413 yards and three TDs while also rushing three times for 23 yards. Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson leads Riders head coach Craig Dickenson, his brother, 5-2 in head-to-head contests.

Pick: Saskatchewan

Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Elks (Sunday night)

At Edmonton, as if coming off a shutout loss isn’t enough now the Elks (0-2) must resume enduring talk about their CFL-record 18-game home losing streak. Toronto (1-0) opened its Grey Cup title defence with a home win over Hamilton last week. Quarterback Chad Kelly completed 14-of-23 passes for 238 yards but also ran for three touchdowns. However, the Argos’s strength could be its defence, which should be strengthened by the return of all-star cornerback Jamal Peters.

Pick: Toronto

Last week: 4-0

Overall: 8-0