Quarterback Zach Collaros didn’t practise Monday with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Collaros, 34, suffered an upper-body injury in the first half of Winnipeg’s 38-29 comeback road win over the Edmonton Elks on Thursday night. Collaros, the CFL’s most outstanding player the past two seasons, was hurt after being hit by Elks defensive lineman Kony Ealy.

Collaros was attempting to escape pressure and was falling to turf after throwing a pass when he was struck in the area of his head. Edmonton’s Loucheiz Purifoy intercepted Collaros’s pass and returned it for a touchdown to put the Elks ahead 22-0.

There was no penalty called on the play. Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea challenged the ruling on the field, but it was upheld.

Collaros was able to walk off the field, then went to the Bombers’ locker room. He returned to watch the second half in street clothes.

Backup Dru Brown completed 17-of-24 passes for 307 yards and four TDs while also throwing an interception in relief of Collaros. The Bombers (7-2) visit the Calgary Stampeders (3-6) on Friday night and Brown would likely get the start if Collaros was unable to play.

With the loss, Edmonton (0-9) extended its CFL-record home losing streak to 22 straight games.