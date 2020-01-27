 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Blue Bombers sign quarterback Collaros to contract extension

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quarterback Zach Collaros, who led the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to the 2019 Grey Cup, has agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with the team.

The Canadian Press

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with quarterback Zach Collaros on a two-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Both Collaros and Bombers GM Kyle Walters are expected to meet with reporters Tuesday in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

Collaros started four games with Winnipeg last season, going 4-0. Collaros finished 17-of-23 passing for 170 yards in leading the Bombers past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 in the Grey Cup game, the franchise’s first title 1990.

In the four starts, Collaros finished 67-of-97 passing (69.1 per cent) for 851 yards with four TDs and just one interception.

Winnipeg acquired Collaros from the Toronto Argonauts on Oct. 9, just prior to the ‘19 CFL trade deadline.

In 2018, he guided the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 10-4 record as a starter, passing for 2,999 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The native of Steubenville, Ohio, began his CFL career with Toronto in 2012. He joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a free agent after the 2013 campaign before being dealt to Saskatchewan in January 2018.

With the Bombers coming to terms with Collaros, it appears they’ve moved on from veteran Matt Nichols, the club’s former starter who’s also scheduled to become a free agent next month. Backup Chris Streveler is also scheduled to hit the open market but is garnering NFL interest.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies