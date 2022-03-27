Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah throws during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees on March 26 in Tampa, Fla.Lynne Sladky/The Associated Press

In a quiet moment at spring training on Sunday, Alek Manoah was kicking back in a comfy chair at his locker inside the Toronto Blue Jays’ new player-development complex. On this hot and sunny Florida morning, it was a question about Toronto that had the bearded, six-foot-six pitcher cracking the first in a string of his signature jovial smiles.

The Jays didn’t play in Canada last season until July 30, once COVID-related travel restrictions had eased. Soon after, the team began to catch fire, and Manoah was well into his impressive rookie campaign.

Rogers Centre had capacity restrictions for those games. Manoah wants to see what it’s like to play a full season in Toronto without limitations.

“The 15,000 felt like 50,000,” the 24-year-old right-hander said. “So I’m sure 50 will feel like 100.”

The Jays fell just one game shy of qualifying for the post-season, despite a gritty September push that had the city captivated.

“It hurt,” Manoah said. “Because we feel like the team that we had in the second half last year was the best team in baseball. We were playing like it.”

He appears poised for a breakout 2022 season after what he did in 2021 – just one of the reasons the talent-rich Jays look like a contender this year.

Manoah sits in the dugout after pitching in the second inning against the Yankees, Saturday in Tampa, Fla.Lynne Sladky/The Associated Press

Manoah had nine wins in 11 quality starts last year, earning his shot thanks to a hot stint with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons that spring.

His MLB debut was memorable – at Yankee Stadium, when he threw six runless innings for a 2-0 Toronto win. He should have felt nervous but says he didn’t, even with his family in the crowd – a bunch that had for years been New York Yankees fans. Manoah remembers fellow pitchers Robbie Ray and Hyun-Jin Ryu stressing that above all, he should go out and savour it – enjoy every minute. He delivered.

It all happened less than two years after the Jays selected him with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft.

Manoah gave the Jays some valuable wins in late September and early October. He does not shrink from the big stage.

“There was a very minimal room for error, you know, and I just kept having good outings and more good outings,” Manoah said. “And the doors kept opening, and then I was just able to stay up the whole year. I’m just so extremely blessed by that.”

It was no surprise, then, that Manoah wanted the early challenge against the Yankees’ powerful lineup over the weekend – a road game at their stadium in Tampa.

“Many guys maybe wouldn’t want to face [the Yankees], but he wanted to go,” Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said after Manoah’s 49-pitch outing. “He could have pitched in a minor-league game, but he wanted to pitch here.”

Manoah throws during the first inning against the Yankees, Saturday in Tampa, Fla.Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

During baseball’s work stoppage earlier this spring, when players could not work out at a club’s facilities or with its staff, Manoah improvised by throwing at Miami Dade Community College. He calls Miami home. When one day he slipped a little on the mound during a pitch, a coach there asked him if the quality of the mound was okay for him.

“I was like, ‘Dude, don’t worry, that happens to me all the time. And man we’re just grateful to be out here and we thank you,’” he recounted. “Once you’ve been on a big-league mound, you never take it for granted.”

Manoah says he got to know Toronto a little last year, meeting some of its athletes, sampling some of its restaurants. But he’s looking forward to getting to know the city better – including seeing some more live sporting events.

He says fans began to notice the brawny pitcher when he was out and about. It made for interesting trips to Toronto’s Eaton Centre, with store owners welcoming him with discounts.

“I take a lot of pictures,” he said with a laugh when describing those shopping trips. “But I think it’s just really cool. Like all the fans are always really nice, very welcoming. It’s just it’s a super fun city to be in.”

The Jays wrap up spring training on April 5 in Dunedin and open the regular season at home on April 8 against the Texas Rangers.