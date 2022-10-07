Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays walks off the field after being taken out of the game against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning in Game One of their AL Wild Card series at Rogers Centre on Oct. 7.Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Alek Manoah’s high school coach may believe “pressure is something you put in tires,” but maybe he didn’t pitch in a major-league playoff game.

That was Manoah’s answer when someone asked him about pressure on Thursday. Great line. Instantly iconic.

On Friday, Manoah’s childhood philosophy faced reality. There, like a lot of what they told you in high school, it was found wanting.

The Blue Jays’ non-so-secret weapon treated his first playoff start like a checklist for things you do not want to do in your first playoff start.

Hit the Seattle Mariners’ leadoff hitter? Check.

Give up a double? Check.

Followed by a home run? Check.

It had all gone so well up to that point. The crowd got in on time. The noise level was suitably intimidating. The Jays had Edwin Encarnacion throw out the first pitch – building a human bridge back to the last time baseball fans in this town really believed.

Within 10 minutes, the Mariners led 3-0 and it was time to start checking how the Raptors are looking this year. Maybe they’ve got a shot. Because these guys over here are starting to look familiar, in a bad way.

By most standards, Manoah’s outing wasn’t that bad. By best-of-three playoff standards, it was a complete disaster.

Robbed of Manoah’s cover, the Jays’ real problem came oozing out at the edges – the offence. It’s a good offence, except on the nights it’s not. On Friday, it was worse than that. It was invisible.

Even the fight the Jays were able to mount flattered to deceive. Seven hits, all but one of them singles. Most of those singles were seeing-eye balls that found unlikely holes in the Seattle defence. All the Jays’ runners were left dangling on base.

By the end of the eighth inning, swaths of the never-say-die Toronto crowd had became the never-miss-the-7-o’clock-train Toronto crowd. They weren’t wrong. It ended 4-0.

“We managed our hits,” Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said afterward. “At-bats were decent.”

That is May talk in October, and seven-game-series talk in the middle of a three-game series.

Whether or not Schneider wants to say it out loud, everything about the 2022 Jays’ season is suddenly in danger. In the space of a single day, this thing could go from ‘fan-management peace in our time’ to ‘everyone get down, we’ve got incoming.’

Some important context here – Seattle wasn’t just the underdog in this series. It is whatever is under an underdog. Every observer in baseball had already handed this thing to the Jays.

A day ago, this season was a good-news story. Sure, Toronto hadn’t dominated in the way it seemed to promise. Actually, it had wobbled badly through the middle third. Maybe that ‘trailer vs. movie’ analogy in spring training wasn’t the greatest idea after all. But it had all been wrapped up by a great September, which cast the whole in soft light.

The only way to screw this up was to lay down and die in front of the most unfancied qualifier in the postseason.

Guess what the Jays are doing?

Many inside jokes were made before this started about the last time the Jays were in the playoffs, back in 2020.

That was against Tampa, in Tampa, in the midst of COVID, with a Jays’ roster so young that it didn’t know what it didn’t know. Toronto was out in two games.

“Over in the blink of an eye,” someone said Thursday. Schneider nodded and smiled knowingly.

That was against a really good team, when the Jays weren’t one. Now Toronto is supposed to be the comer, facing a not-so-great team and it is in the same situation.

By 8 o’clock or so on Saturday night, there is the possibility of a terrible question forming – has this team really got any better between then and now?

Should that come to pass, the Jays will have a million great subjective answers. How they’ve learned and grown and embraced and done a whole lot of other things you do in group therapy. In the Jays’ little world, everything is always getting better.

But it’s going to be a hard sell if they’re no further along in our real, shared, results-based world.

“There’s a fine line between having fun and kind of messing around and not paying attention,” the most proved playoff commodity on Toronto’s roster, George Springer, said before the game. “But I don’t see that being an issue with our team.”

Springer was on base three times on Friday night, so he gets a pass. What’s everyone else’s excuse? Messing around?

The only vague sense of panic coming off the Jays postgame was in their choice of Game 2 starter – Kevin Gausman.

Gausman is nursing a cut on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Toronto clearly wanted to keep him in reserve for a Game 3, and hope there wasn’t one of those. Now it has to roll him out and trust that he holds up.

A bit too perfectly, Gausman’s counterpart on the Mariners will be Robbie Ray. The Jays essentially chose Gausman over Ray last off-season. You practically see the word ‘KARMA’ blinking in red from here.

Had this game been a see-saw affair, even had it lost, Toronto would feel good about its chances. But this wasn’t that.

Losing happens, but losing the way Toronto lost, given the stakes and a full year of build-up, is not regular losing. It’s flopping.

“Long way to go,” Jays infielder Whit Merrifield said afterward.

Great sentiment. But at this point, the Jays might settle for a medium way to go. Anything, as long as it isn’t what it looks like – a short way to go.