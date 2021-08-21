Blue Jays beat Detroit Tigers 3-0, snapping three-game losing streak

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Blue Jays’ Hyun Jin Ryu pitches in the first inning of an American League baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, in Toronto on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. The Canadian Press

Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven scoreless innings, and Randal Grichuk smacked a two-run homer in the second inning to halt the Blue Jays three-game losing streak.

The Blue Jays 3-0 win against the Detroit Tigers (59-66) on Saturday squared the three-game series at one victory apiece and improved Toronto’s record to 10-3 since its Rogers Centre return on July 30.

Ryu (12-6) only yielded five hits, walked one and struck out five. His win tied him for the American League lead with Chris Bassitt of the Oakland Athletics and Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees.

Tigers infielder Harold Castro did reach third base after a one-out double to right field in the fifth inning and a Zack Short groundout to short. But Castro was left stranded after Detroit catcher Dustin Garneau fanned.

Toronto reliever Tim Mayza worked a one-two-three eighth inning. Then, after a leadoff single from Detroit’s Derek Hill, Blue Jays stopper Jordan Romano finished off his opponents for the save with three strikeouts.

The Blue Jays (64-57) staked their starter a two-run advantage in the second inning. Grichuk belted a first-pitch, two-run homer to left after infielder Santiago Espinal singled to right field.

It was Grichuk’s 21st home run of the season but only second in 23 outings.

Grichuk’s game-deciding blast was the only grave blemish for Detroit starter Wily Peralta (3-3). He went six innings, gave up six hits, a walk and stuck out two.

Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien added an insurance run in the eighth inning with a two-out solo shot to left. His homer was No. 30 on the year, just three shy of his career-high.

Meanwhile, Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera continued to slump in his chase for his 500th career homer. The 38-year-old Venezuelan went 0 for 3, grounding out to third in the second, hit into a double play in the fourth and struck out to end the game. He worked Ryu for a leadoff walk in the seventh inning.

In his attempt to become the 28th player to join the 500 homer club, Cabrera has gone eight games since smashing No. 499 on Aug. 11.