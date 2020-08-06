 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Sports

Blue Jays move infielder Espinal and reliever Waguespack to taxi squad

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jacob Waguespack (62) delivers a pitch during an intra-squad game in summer training at Rogers Centre on Jul 10, 2020.

Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Blue Jays optioned infielder Santiago Espinal and right-hander Jacob Waguespack on Thursday and added them to the team’s taxi squad.

Major League Baseball teams had a noon Eastern Time deadline to trim 30-man active rosters to 28 players.

Teams can now carry a maximum of five players on the taxi squad for road trips this season. The Blue Jays currently have four players on the list, with Espinal and Waguespack joining catcher Caleb Joseph and right-hander Sam Gaviglio.

The moves leave Toronto with 14 pitchers, two catchers, seven infielders and five outfielders on the active roster ahead of Thursday night’s game in Atlanta.

The Blue Jays will continue their road trip with a three-game weekend series at Boston before making their Buffalo home debut on Tuesday against Miami.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
