Toronto Blue Jays’ pitching coach Pete Walker, centre, talks with pitchers during a spring training workout, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Dunedin, Fla.Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

Long-time Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was arrested and charged with speeding while under the influence early on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office in Pinellas County, Fla.

Walker, the Jays’ pitching coach since 2012, is in Florida with the team for spring training. The Jays say they are still gathering more information about the incident.

According to the arrest affidavit from the sheriff’s office, police stopped Walker after midnight on Friday when he was clocked driving 82 miles per hour in a zone where the speed limit was 45 mph. It adds that he had bloodshot eyes, his breath smelled of alcohol and he failed sobriety tests. The affidavit says Walker indicated he had four beers.

The affidavit notes that Walker was released on a $500 bond.

Walker was with the team at Saturday’s game against the Yankees in Tampa at George M. Steinbrenner Stadium. He came out to make a brief short statement to reporters and did not take any questions.

“There was a traffic incident on Thursday night that I was involved in. Obviously, I’m very apologetic to the Blue Jay organization, the Blue Jay fans and my family,” Walker said. “But it’s something that, you know, I’m working through with my attorney, and to get resolution to this right now, obviously, you know, my apologies to my three daughters as well.”

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoya said he became aware on Friday night about the incident. He also spoke about it just briefly.

“The Blue Jays and I we’re aware of what happened, you know, the incident involving Pete. But, you know, we’re still gathering information,” said the manager.