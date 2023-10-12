Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro holds a press conference in Toronto on Oct. 12.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

In his address on Thursday to assess another triumphant season by the Toronto Blue Jays, club president Mark Shapiro shone like a beacon to baseball fans.

A friend to ballplayers everywhere, Shapiro reaffirmed the country’s commitment to excellence and constant striving, even in the face of agitation by wreckers in the media.

We are all blessed to live under such a prosperous regime.

Is that too much? Maybe. But it captures the tone of Shapiro’s remarks after yet another bummer of a year.

Faced with blanket calls to do something about a team defined by its screw-ups, Shapiro did. He announced that he heads the first Toronto baseball executive appointed for life.

“It is not acceptable for us to have fallen short of expectations,” Shapiro began. For the next 30 minutes, he explained how it was.

General manager Ross Atkins will return. Among the reasons Shapiro cited for his faith in a guy who could start a fist fight at a church bake sale was the fact he “has been successful both internationally and domestically.”

I guess that means he regularly travels with the team to Baltimore or Arlington and finds his way home again.

We could spend the next several hundred words ticking off every example of how Shapiro dodged all the arrows that Atkins walked in front of last Saturday.

Who made the decision to pull José Berríos against the Minnesota Twins in the deciding game of the American League wild-card series? Everybody.

Why is the offence so bad? The investigation is already under way.

When will the Jays stop talking about winning and actually do so? It’s too soon to say.

In more than 20 years as a general manager or president, Shapiro’s teams in Cleveland and Toronto have won two playoff series. If we are speaking in the traditional sense – of wins and losses – he is, at absolute best, average at his job. Maybe less so.

Where Shapiro excels at is explaining mediocrity in ways that rich people who don’t like problems or change or having to make decisions can understand. He is an ownership whisperer.

Other executives make the error of promising things. Shapiro never promises anything. In fact, what he often promises is more of the same.

Several times on Thursday, he referenced “mistakes” that had been made. When asked to clarify which mistake in particular he’d been talking about during a previous answer, Shapiro was thrown momentarily off his pitch.

“Well, there have been many mistakes,” he said.

Mistakes are the foundation of Shapiro’s management approach. He’s discovered a magical truth that eludes his peers – admitting you’ve done wrong doesn’t mean you need do anything about it. Admitting is enough.

“We need to be okay making mistakes,” Shapiro said at another point.

What he actually means by that is something slightly different – ‘You need to be okay with us making mistakes.’

As long as mistakes are okay, change is inevitable, but achievement is put off indefinitely.

Team can’t hit? Unacceptable. We’ll take a look.

Can’t hit the next year? Still unacceptable. We’ll get right on that.

And so on and so forth until it’s time to rebuild.

In an effort to ding up Shapiro’s assertion that Atkins is a keen evaluator of talent, someone brought up Gabriel Moreno. Moreno was part of the trade that brought Daulton Varsho to Toronto in the summer.

In the postseason, Varsho looked like he was swinging an axe at the plate while Moreno looks like Roger Maris. The 23-year-old catcher just led the Arizona Diamondbacks in a sweep over the L.A. Dodgers.

“You can’t evaluate a trade in the short term,” Shapiro said. “You’ve got to give it four or five years.”

This is vintage Shapiro, leveraging the precepts and language of politics for his sporting needs. Zhou Enlai may have the luxury of waiting a few hundred more years to see how the French Revolution turned out, but the average baseball fan can’t wait that long for a winner.

Shapiro’s Jays aspire to a permanent state of evaluation. You call it losing. They call it information gathering.

If Shapiro were ever going to make wholesale change in the organization, this was the moment to do so. The entire media corps and the most committed section of fans wanted Atkins gone. Usually, that kind of unanimity is enough to finish off a GM.

Not at this club. Not under this guy. He’s too smart for that. He knows that the moment he starts backing up, it’s only a matter of time before he’s running.

So Shapiro slaps on his news-conference smile, looks everyone in the eye and tells them what he intends to do better: nothing.

Gotta say – I respect it. The entertainment business is full of prevaricators who’ll say anything to save their own skins.

Many of the Jays stars were happy to shift the blame onto management for swapping out Berríos, as though pitching were the problem. Maybe if they’d managed to score, I don’t know, three runs over two days, pitching might not be such a talking point.

Atkins was happy to start shoving manager John Schneider feet-first into the media wood chipper.

This is how sports firings work. The blame works its way up to someone who can’t be blamed, and that person makes an example of one of the blamers beneath him.

But Shapiro refused to bend. He’s not taking the blame either because, to his mind, there is no such thing as blame. He’s in charge and he’s given himself blanket permission to make mistakes.

You’re unhappy that the baseball team isn’t winning? Too bad. What are you going to do? Stop buying tickets?

Shapiro has taken the measure of Toronto and decided what it’s full of – suckers. From ownership straight on down to the guy standing at the bar in the nosebleeds. It’s a town of full of rubes. Give them a strong hand and they’ll follow you anywhere.

In the interim, the revolution will continue unabated. Continuity is paramount. No backward steps will be tolerated.

The Toronto Blue Jays will win next year. Even if they don’t.