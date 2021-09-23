Blue Jays put in a complete effort against Tampa Bay - completely terrible

In Wednesday’s closer in Tampa, the Blue Jays put in one of their complete efforts – every facet of their game was terrible.
With Hyun-jin Ryu out injured, the conga line of second-tier relievers who tried to fill his spot in the rotation was atrocious. The offence went AWOL. The defence wasn’t anything to write home about. The result was a 7-1 beating that probably should have ended up much worse.
However, there was one bright spot.
In the eighth inning, with the game long gone, Jays reliever Ryan Borucki faced Tampa’s Kevin Kiermaier.
Kiermaier made himself a Canadian celebrity after the first game of the series. During a collision at the plate on Monday, he knocked a piece of paper out of the back pocket of Jays’ catcher Alejandro Kirk. Written on that piece of paper were Kirk’s Cole’s notes on how to pitch every Tampa hitter.
Kiermaier swiped the paper up off the ground. When the Jays asked for it back, the Rays did the whole slowly-patting-their-pockets thing and said something like, “What paper?”
Confronted with video evidence, Kiermaier offered a brilliant rebuttal.
“It got to the point that I’m not going to return it or do that,” he told Sportsnet. “It’s September, whatever. I didn’t know what was going on.”
Yes, the old September defence. The one month where, under English common law, all thefts are legal, provided it can’t be proved that you know what’s going on.
Was Kiermaier right to take the cheat sheet? Yes. This is the difference between professional sports and every other kind – in pro sports, you are expected to cheat so the person who employs you can make more money.
Are the Jays right to be angry? Yes. Not because it makes any sense (are we seriously suggesting the Tampa Bay hitters don’t already know what pitches they are bad at hitting?), but because it’s fun.
So back to Borucki. Ahead in the count, he unloads one that hits Kiermaier between the shoulder blades. Cue some angry staring, loud muttering and a pitching coach losing his bottle while people pretend to hold him back like he’s James Brown or something.
Is this smart? No. There is nothing sadder than a baseball fight. At least no one tried to slap anyone else with his glove.
But is it baseball? Plunking a guy after he’s done wrong is more baseball than stirrup socks and dipping.
Borucki was tossed from the game. Afterward, he claimed innocence. It just got away from me, sir, I cannot tell a lie.
But wouldn’t a reasonable person with a double-digit IQ infer that you meant to do that?
“They can think what they want over there in their lockerroom, but it is what it is,” Borucki said, channelling Clint Eastwood. “And that’s really all I got.”
It’s bad that the Jays lost two of three to Tampa. The wild-card race is now a dead heat with 10 games left to play.
But it’s good that the Jays have moved from their apologetic, rebuilding phase into their angry-at-the-world, contending phase. Up in these parts, that is the truest mark of a contender.
All of a sudden, the whole world is arrayed against them. Everyone’s biased, and (that absolute favourite of all Canadian teams looking for a rallying point) everyone hates Canada. The Raptors have been trotting out this line for 10 years. Every Canadian NHL team has tried it at some point in some playoff series. But the Jays were the OG patriotic moaners.
It’s the subtext running through every complaint about bad calls, bad start times and getting snubbed on U.S. national TV – “This is cuz we’re Canadian, right?”
Pro sports is the only place in which just about the luckiest country on Earth gets to pretend it’s getting shoved in a locker by the rest of the G8. Us and Russia. The sad sacks of the global economy.
It started here with the umpires.
In the first game of the Tampa set, home plate umpire Ron Kulpa called balls and strikes like the point is to get the ball over home plate, but not in any specific location.
During Toronto’s last at-bat – bases loaded, two out, Jays trailing by a couple – Kulpa called a couple of strikes that were thrown in one zip code and very possibly landed in another.
This could be down to fatigue, or stress, or garden-variety incompetence. You could put it down to the fact that umpiring is an impossible job – judging in two dimensions the flight of a ball that is moving all over the place in three.
But where is Ron Kulpa from? Missouri.
Canada rests its case, your honour.
By Day 2, the Jays had found a meatier bone to chew on: CheatSheetGate.
On Day 3, we’ve got Borucki feeling the boot of MLB’s oppressors.
You can sense a pattern emerging.
The only people who come out this happy are the accountants at baseball HQ.
Every year, they hope two teams that matter advance to the World Series. And every year, they run the risk of getting Tampa instead.
At this point, it is very possible the Jays will play the Rays in the American League Divisional Series. You know how many Americans are going to be watching that one? If we add up all the baseball fans in the greater Tampa area, going out as far as Orlando, that would be approximately zero people.
Now we’ve got a little grudge-match thing going on. Chisellers vs. Canucks, or something.
Americans love a squabble. Canadians love an insult to their national dignity (and everything offends our national dignity). Some poor Marine once hung the flag upside down and we didn’t stop talking about it for 20 years. So this is a positive development.
If the Toronto-Tampa series comes to pass, Kiermaier ought to get a bonus from the hacks in MLB’s marketing department, and he should split it with Borucki.
Now Toronto is off to Minnesota for a four-game set. The Twins are no-hopers who must already have half a mind on their winter holidays. If the Jays are serious, they need to put them in a proper headlock.
Also, causing another fracas that embeds the Toronto baseball club in the mind of America as baseball’s playoff villains wouldn’t be bad, either.