Cavan Biggio of the Toronto Blue Jays slides home safely for a run as catcher Kevin Plawecki of the Boston Red Sox waits for the throw during the third inning at Fenway Park on July 23, 2022Winslow Townson/Getty Images

All-Star Alek Manoah pitched six sharp innings as the Toronto Blue Jays relied more on his arm than their bats to keep up their season-long dominance of the Red Sox, beating Boston 4-1 Saturday.

A day after Toronto set a team record for runs – and posted the most ever scored against the Red Sox – in a 28-5 romp, Manoah set the tone.

Boston lost for the eighth time in nine games. Red Sox fans were sure to get a cheer on Sunday, however, when former slugger David Ortiz was inducted into the Hall of Fame – plenty of them headed to Cooperstown, New York, to see Big Papi enshrined.

Manoah (11-4) allowed one run, on a homer by Bobby Dalbec that cleared everything in left field in the second, and seven hits. He walked none, struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 2.24.

The animated Manoah barked at the Boston bench after ending his outing with three straight strikeouts. He fanned fellow All-Star Xander Bogaerts to start that late flourish.

Jordan Romano pitched a scoreless ninth for his league-leading 21st save.

Toronto got seven hits a day after pounding out 29, and improved to 9-3 against the Red Sox this year. The Blue Jays are 3 1/2 games ahead of Boston for the AL’s final wild-card spot.

After teeing off the previous night at Fenway Park, the Blue Jays pieced together a three-run third off rookie Kutter Crawford (2-3). Santiago Espinal and George Springer hit RBI singles and Alejandro Kirk had a sacrifice fly.