 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Bombers GM confident signing head coach Mike O’Shea to contract extension won’t be an issue

Donna Spencer
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters says he is confident head coach Mike O’Shea will re-sign with the team.

Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters says he and Mike O’Shea have a verbal agreement to extend his head-coaching contract, but not a signed one.

O’Shea has navigated the Blue Bombers to Sunday’s Grey Cup game in Calgary against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 49-year-old from North Bay, Ont., is in the final season of a three-year contract extension signed in 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mike and I … I’ve said at various points this year that Mike has no interest in talking about that sort of stuff during the year,” Walters said Wednesday during Blue Bomber practice.

“I’ve looked Mike in eye and told him I want him to be the head coach next year. He’s looked me in the eye and told me he wants to be back. There’s a whole lot of things that go between … getting a signed contract for him.

“We’re not going to worry about that. What we talked about is a good start. Him and I will sit down, win or lose, and try and get something sorted out.”

O’Shea is in his sixth season as the Bombers’ head coach. The team has reached the playoffs the last four seasons and posted a 44-28 record during that span.

A three-time Grey Cup winner as a player with the Toronto Argonauts, Sunday marks his debut as a head coach in the game.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter