 Skip to main content

Sports Boxer Adonis Stevenson regains consciousness from medically induced coma

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Boxer Adonis Stevenson regains consciousness from medically induced coma

QUEBEC
THE CANADIAN PRESS
For Subscribers
Comments

Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson has regained consciousness after being in a medically induced coma for three weeks following a knockout loss on Dec. 1.

Stevenson’s girlfriend, Simone God, issued a statement Saturday saying the light heavyweight boxer is now awake. “He is healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team,” said God.

“Adonis is a world champion in the ring and is exhibiting that same grit, strength and determination in his recovery.”

Story continues below advertisement

Stevenson’s condition deteriorated after he was helped into the dressing room following the fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. He was transported to hospital by ambulance and was admitted with a traumatic brain injury that required rapid neurosurgery.

Intensive care specialist Dr. Alexis Turgeon told reporters earlier this month that the majority of patients suffer lasting effects from such injuries.

God said she wanted to clarify Stevenson’s status after “recent reports leaked to media.”

Boxing promoter Yvon Michel said on Thursday that Stevenson was still in a coma and on life support. “He still needs mechanical assistance to breathe, and he has not regained consciousness,” said Michel. “When we visit him, we cannot stay with him for long, and the doctors do not venture an opinion on what lies ahead.”

The Montreal-based fighter was making his 10th title defence since winning the belt against American Chad Dawson in 2013, and was ahead on two of the judges’ cards and tied on the third when the fight against Gvozdyk was stopped.

Stevenson had won 16 straight fights from April 2011 to May 2018, when he earned a majority draw with Badou Jack in Toronto. Stevenson hung on to his title by the slimmest of margins in that fight, with two judges scoring it 114-114 and the third giving Jack a 115-113 edge.

The Dec. 1 bout was his first since the draw against Jack.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers