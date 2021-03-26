Brad Gushue, Kerri Einarson to face Colton Lott, Kadriana Sahaidak in Canadian mixed doubles curling final

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Brad Gushue, Kerri Einarson to face Colton Lott, Kadriana Sahaidak in Canadian mixed doubles curling final

Calgary
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Team Einarson/Gushue skip Kerri Einarson, right, and third Brad Gushue celebrate defeating Team Schmiemann/Morris in the semi-final at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Calgary on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Brad Gushue and Kerri Einarson advanced to the final of the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship with a 7-6 semi-final win Thursday over John Morris and Danielle Schmiemann.

Gushue and Einarson moved onto Thursday evening’s title game against Colton Lott and Kadriana Sahaidak of Selkirk, Man.

Einarson made her draw for the win in the semifinal’s eighth and final end.

Story continues below advertisement

Gushue and Einarson had never played mixed doubles together before this year’s national championships in Calgary.

What they have in common is they both skipped teams to Canadian championships in team curling in 2020, but couldn’t compete in world championships cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gushue of St. John’s N.L., and Einarson of Gimli, Man., have won a combined five Canadian titles between them in team curling.

“We don’t have the experience of some of these teams that we’re playing in the playoffs have,” Gushue said. “We’re just kind of relying on our execution.

“Probably making some mistakes as far as strategy and timing. We’re flying by the seat of our pants really and making stuff up as we go.”

The winner of the final earns $50,000 in prize money and will represent Canada at the world mixed doubles championship May 17-23 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Thursday’s runners-up will collect $30,000, while Morris and Schmiemann pocketed $20,000 for third place.

Story continues below advertisement

Morris won gold with Kaitlyn Lawes when mixed doubles made its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018.

He recruited Schmiemann to join him in Calgary when it became clear teammate Rachel Homan would not be able to compete in her advanced state of pregnancy.

Morris of Canmore, Alta., and Schmiemann of Olds, Alta., trailed 6-3 after five ends in the semi-final, but drew even by the seventh.

Gushue and Einarson had last-rock advantage coming home, however, and scored the winning point with it.

“Percentage-wise, that was the best we were played against all week,” Morris said.

“They were probably a few more percentage points than us. We have to match them shot for shot and we just quite didn’t do that.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies