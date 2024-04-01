Italy’s Joel Retornaz drew the four-foot ring in an extra end for a 7-6 victory over Canada’s Brad Gushue on Monday at the world men’s curling championship.

It was the first round-robin loss for the veteran skip from St. John's, N.L., and his team of Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker.

Canada shot 90 per cent on the day and forced the extra end with a deuce in the 10th. Italy shot 87 per cent overall.

Both teams were in a four-way tie at 3-1 behind Sweden’s Niklas Edin (5-0) and defending champion Bruce Mouat of Scotland (4-1).

In other games, Sweden outscored Norway’s Magnus Ramsfjell 10-8, Scotland dumped New Zealand’s Anton Hood 8-2 and Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller posted an 8-5 win over Wouter Goesgens of the Netherlands.

Round-robin play continues through Friday night and medal games are scheduled for Sunday.