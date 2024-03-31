Open this photo in gallery: Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., jumped out to a 4-1 edge through five ends before Mouat made a push.The Canadian Press

Canada’s Brad Gushue improved to 3-0 following an 8-4 win over defending champion Bruce Mouat of Scotland at the world men’s curling championship on Sunday.

Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., jumped out to a 4-1 edge through five ends before Mouat made a push.

The Scottish rink made it a 6-4 game with two points in the eighth end.

However, Gushue was able to reply with two of his own in the ninth before Mouat conceded the game.

The game was a rematch of the 2023 gold-medal final. Sunday’s victory allows Canada to be ahead of Scotland in any head-to-head tiebreakers.

Canada now sits atop the standings, with Sweden also at 3-0, and next plays Italy on Monday.