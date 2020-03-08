Brad Gushue wins Brier, defeating Brendan Bottcher

Open this photo in gallery Team Newfoundland skip Brad Gushue reacts to a shot while taking on Team Alberta in the Brier final in Kingston, Ont., on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Brad Gushue’s Newfoundland and Labrador rink has won the Tim Hortons Brier.

Gushue beat Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher 7-3 in the Canadian men’s curling championship final.

It’s the third career national men’s curling championship for Gushue and his team of Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker from St. John’s.

Gushue beat Saskatchewan’s Matt Dunstone 7-6 in the semifinal earlier in the day at the Leon’s Centre.

Gushue will represent Canada at the world men’s curling championship starting March 28 in Glasgow, Scotland.