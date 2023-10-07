Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Maple Leafs new general manager Brad Treliving speaks to the media during the opening day of their NHL training camp in Toronto, on Sept. 20.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Standing at the threshold to his office, new Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving wants to begin this interview by saying the uncomfortable stuff out loud. A few other Leafs staffers are milling around in the wood-panelled ante room, watching.

“We don’t read the stuff you guys write about us, right? But the people around us do,” Treliving says, as much to the others as to me. “And my daughter came to me and said, ‘Do you know Cathal Kelly? Because he hates you already.’”

Treliving still has hold of my hand as he starts this story.

The key here is delivery. Said with some twinkle, this is a warm and jesting anecdote. Say it with bite and you’ve made an enemy for life.

Treliving has more twinkle than your average bear and a laugh that makes it to his eyes. He manages to make this seem like a fun exchange – ‘I heard you despise me. LOL.’

Professional decorum demands that I make apologetic gestures without actually apologizing. In turn, Treliving waves off my half-apology by pretending he knows I was just kidding around. The crowd in the hall sees this happen. Noblesse has been obliged and power rebalanced. We are free to begin.

It’s a small interaction – maybe 20 seconds – and could not have been planned. Who knew the right people would be standing here to see it? It gets at an anomaly of the sports business. It is jammed with sports experts, but it’s thin on people experts. Me and everyone else here – we just got worked over by one.

Treliving will need that emotional IQ in Toronto. After a yearslong run of high hopes and low returns, this town doesn’t require a hockey savant.

What it needs is someone who can stop the faithless from lighting trashcan fires whenever the team loses three regular-season games in a row. Someone who can stop the noise. What it needs is a media whisperer.

As such, general managing the Leafs is not primarily a sports job. It’s a comms job.

Treliving’s office does some of that communicating for him. There is the framed ‘Treliving’ Leafs jersey, an XL to-go cup of Timmies and a lot of wood panelling polished to a high gloss.

This is the office of someone who wants you to know he doesn’t spend a lot of time sitting behind a desk.

There is the lean as he talks to you – all way back in his ergonomic chair. Practically horizontal. A worried man leans forward on his elbows. Treliving isn’t worried.

He runs through the names of a few reporters from his Calgary days that he knows and admires. If he’s guessing that you know and like a few of them too, he’s right. Now we’re all connected. Practically friends.

The hockey press in Toronto is a kind of secular priesthood. They need to know you’re aware of the mysteries and have memorized the holy texts. That you’re not some kind of new-age charlatan or, worse, an American.

The first step of the conversion process is convincing them you know what it means to run The Greatest Franchise on Earth. That you are awed by the prospect, but not overawed.

“You’ve got all the same issues you’ve got every other place. It’s just the volume. I don’t know how to verbalize it,” Treliving says. “I said to my wife the other day – it’s the weight. There is a weight to being here.”

When he was interviewing for the job, team president Brendan Shanahan brought Treliving to the practice facility. Treliving describes being frozen in place in front of a mural showing Leafs greats.

“These are the heroes who played in a faraway land that was just something you read about. All of a sudden, those people are your – I’m not saying you’re associated with them – but you work around them.”

Pretty good, right? The acknowledgement of the glorious past, the humility, articulately describing an obsession that is essentially childish. There is a correct way to talk about hockey that is recognized and appreciated by initiates. Treliving has it down.

In every way, he is the model of the modern executive. Tall, rangy, obviously smart while at pains not to sound pompous. He played well, though not well enough. Asked to scout himself, Treliving says, “Best described as once promising.”

One of his claims to fame is that he fought late, great heavyweight Gino Odjick at an NHL training camp (“Not a smart decision.”)

Having accepted early on that he wasn’t going to slug his way into the big leagues, Treliving targeted the business side.

“I think one of my strengths is – and I don’t have many – self-assessment.”

Other players went home in the off-season. Treliving would stay on in Louisville or Greensboro or wherever and do whatever back-office work he could scrounge up. He co-founded his own league – the Western Professional Hockey League.

He parlayed that into an assistant GM’s job in Phoenix. That led to the top job in Calgary, where he worked under a predecessor in the current job, Brian Burke.

Burke came at the Toronto media the way bullets go at targets – at terrifying velocity. It made him the biggest star in town. Then it got him fired.

On the topic of media, Treliving tells the story of driving Burke to lunch one day. When he turned on his truck, it was tuned to local sports radio.

“What’s this?” Treliving recalls Burke asking. Treliving makes a multisyllable noise that isn’t a word and waves his hands in the air.

Then Burke said, “You’re either doing this to piss yourself off, or because you’re investigating. Either way, it’s not good.”

Another big laugh. It’s notable that after telling this story, Treliving doesn’t volunteer that that was the last time he listened to sports radio, or that he believes no good can come from trying to figure out what people are saying.

“If you break it down, we are all part of this performance,” he says. He waves his hand around to include himself, me and the city out the window behind him.

The word ‘performance’ brings to mind Tim Leiweke, the great 21st-century barker who blew through town for a couple of years, convinced Toronto it mattered and then blew out.

Leiweke said he had the parade route planned out. When people laughed at the MLSE executive, he said it even more. How about you.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve planned a parade, but I’ve envisioned the impact winning would have. I think that’s important.”

He mentions something baseball executive Theo Epstein wrote about driving through Chicago after the Cubs had finally won a World Series, seeing people laying jerseys over tombstones in the graveyard.

“I know that if we win, it will bring grown men to tears,” Treliving says. “That’s what I think I envision.”

There’s a moment near the end of any sit-down interview with an important person that lets you know how it has gone from their perspective. A functionary knocks on the door and says, “You’ve got that 1:30 [or 4:30 or whatever it is].” Maybe they do have a 1:30 and maybe they don’t, but there is always someone there to remind them about it.

If they get up from their desk at that point and say, “Well, this has been great,” then it’s been terrible. They don’t like you or what you asked and suspect you’re going to shiv them so would like to be rid of you quickly.

But if they say, “I’ll be right there,” it may have gone well. You are no longer a visiting tradesperson. You’re a guest. At least, that is the effect.

Treliving says he’ll be right there because he wants to tell one more story. He goes for coffee near his new place most days. People recognize him sometimes. They ask for pictures and want to shake his hand.

“Same as Calgary,” Treliving said.

The difference in Toronto is the old timers. Once in a while, a man of a certain age will take hold of him and say that he hasn’t got all that long left. He’s not getting any younger.

“They’re not smiling,” Treliving says. “They’re very serious. They’ll look at me like, ‘Are you for real or what?’ Because it matters.”

For the first time, Treliving leans over his desk.

“You ask me what I’m thinking about all this? That.”