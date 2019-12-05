 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Brampton’s Lawson leads South Carolina over UMass 84-80

Gethin Coolbaugh
Amherst, Massachusetts, United States
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin, yells at his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Massachusetts on Dec. 4, 2019, in Amherst, Mass.

The Canadian Press

A.J. Lawson knew how important it was for a young South Carolina team to start out on the right foot on the road.

The Gamecocks got the result they wanted in their first true road game of the season on Wednesday night, but they had to work for it.

The Brampton, Ont., product scored 24 points, Jermaine Couisnard added 16 and six assists and South Carolina held off Massachusetts 84-80.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was very important (to play well) because a lot of freshmen, redshirts, new guys that came in this year, it’s their first official road game — and we got the win,” the sophomore Lawson said. “It just brings confidence to our team.”

South Carolina (6-3) won five of its first six in Columbia, S.C., but lost both neutral site games in the Cancun Challenge in late November before returning home to beat George Washington 74-65 on Sunday.

“When you win on the road, you kind of hurry up, take a shower, hope the referees don’t come in the locker-room and say there’s another 10 seconds to play, and get on the plane and go,” Gamecocks coach Frank Martin said.

Keyshawn Bryant contributed 13 points in his return from injury while Gamecocks senior Malik Kotsar grabbed nine rebounds and scored nine points, ending his career-best run of double-figure scoring games at five.

Tre Mitchell led the Minutemen with 17 points, Sean East II had 16 and T.J. Weeks 15. Carl Pierre added 15 points and nine rebounds.

UMass (5-4) lost its fourth in a row after opening the season with five straight wins. The Minutemen haven’t beaten a Southeastern Conference opponent since a 72-62 victory over Georgia on Dec. 16, 2017.

“Honestly, it’s just about staying positive,” Mitchell said. “I think there were a couple moments (tonight) where we got into timeouts and kind of went at each other’s throats a little bit instead of staying together.”

Story continues below advertisement

Minutemen leading scorer Weeks, who entered averaging 15.5 points per game, was held to four in the second half after scoring 11 in the first.

UMass shot 46.9 per cent (23 of 49) against a South Carolina defence that was ranked 22nd in opponent field goal percentage (36.6 per cent) coming in.

After recovering from a slow start to lead 39-35 at halftime, the Gamecocks struggled to separate from the Minutemen for most of period two.

Sy Chatman’s layup with 13:53 remaining capped a 7-0 run to give UMass its last lead at 50-47 before Jalyn McCreary’s jumper and four straight points from Couisnard restored South Carolina’s lead.

Samba Diallo’s 3-pointer for UMass tied the game at 61 with 8:44 left before a Lawson layup at 8:29 gave the Gamecocks the lead for good. Lawson’s trey with 2:40 to play capped a 17-6 surge to push the lead to 11.

UMass responded with a 13-4 run to pull within two on Pierre’s desperation 3 with 6.2 seconds left, but Lawson hit both free throws to seal it.

Story continues below advertisement

“Down in the clutch, we knocked down some key free throws, and we had to get some key rebounds, which we did, and do some hustle plays, which we did,” Lawson said. “I feel like we had a lot of fight today.”

The Gamecocks led by four after closing the first half on a 31-19 run.

Weeks scored eight of UMass’ first 16 as the Minutemen built an early eight-point lead. The Gamecocks looked out of rhythm early with Lawson’s missed 3 and turnovers on three of their first four possessions.

Lawson’s floater capped a 10-0 run to give South Carolina its first lead at 20-19 with 6:37 left in the first. He scored eight straight over a three-minute span and all but two of his 13 first-half points in the final 8:15 of the period.

“We made a few mistakes, and they just capitalized on it,” Pierre said. “It felt like they didn’t really make too many mistakes outside of the first few minutes where they were throwing passes all over the place.”

It was the third-ever meeting between South Carolina and UMass and the first in Amherst.

Story continues below advertisement

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: With their first road win out of the way, the Gamecocks should have some confidence in playing two of their next four on the road - including a Dec. 22 contest against No. 5 Virginia. All four games will be nonconference affairs before South Carolina hosts Florida in its SEC opener on Jan. 7.

UMass: Nothing has gone right since everything went right to start the season for the Minutemen. UMass was denied its second 5-0 start at home in the last three seasons and has four nonconference opportunities remaining before opening its Atlantic 10 schedule at St. Louis on Jan. 5.

KEYSHAWN’S BACK

Bryant returned with a 5-for-9 night from the field in 22 minutes in his season debut after having surgery to repair torn cartilage in his knee in November.

“He’s a hard worker, and he’s gonna do what he’s gotta do,” Lawson said of Bryant. “Today he came and helped us a lot. I’m proud of him.”

MALIK MADNESS

Kotsar’s scoring streak might be over, but the senior still made his impact felt with a near double-double.

“He was rock solid today. We don’t win without him,” Martin said. “He’s playing at a high, high level for us right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

BAY STATE BATTLES

South Carolina has had a couple of early-season tests against Massachusetts teams. The Gamecocks fell 78-70 at home against Boston University on Nov. 19 before scraping out a win over UMass. Martin knows the state well, as his first coaching job was as an assistant at nearby Northeastern in 2000, and his wife Anya attended UMass.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: The Gamecocks return home to face Houston on Sunday at noon.

UMass: The Minutemen visit cross-state foe Harvard on Saturday afternoon.

Related topics

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies